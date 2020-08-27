A By-election Will Take Place In Toronto Centre
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - On Monday, August 24, 2020, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Toronto Centre ( Ontario) is vacant.
- On Monday, August 24, 2020, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Toronto Centre ( Ontario) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.
- The date of the by-election must be announcedbetween September 4, 2020, and February 20, 2021. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.
- The by-election period must last at least 36 but no more than 50 days. The by-election must be held on a Monday . Therefore, the earliest date that the Toronto Centre by-election can be held is Monday, October 12, 2020.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada