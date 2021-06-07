A Bright Angelic Light For Women And The Entire Humanity

RESEDA, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women are more often than not restricted by glass ceilings, exposed to unspeakable pain, and have their entire lives panned out without their consent; a shining ray of light is what many lost women cry out for. Who better to shed angelic lights than a woman who has been there, experienced what the world has to offer for women, and fought through it all?

Lilit Muradyan, the founder of the Angels United Foundation, is committed to improving women's lives, building strong and independent women, and shedding lights on their path. With several women-centric programs the foundation ensures women have equal opportunities and the confidence to navigate their lives.

ANGELS UNITEDdeveloped a voice after years of hard work, strife and determination. Now that she has it, Lilit is no longer silent about the plight of women. Her programs offer therapy, fashion advice, mental health support groups, mothers on a mission and workplace savviness, Lilit Muradyan is leading a new age of fearless women who in turn help one woman at a time along the way to empowerment, regaining direction, and spreading love. Lilit has felt immeasurable pain and pulled herself out of depression, anxiety, regaining self-love. In Jack Welch's words "Lilit is leading women to grow themselves and shine brighter every day."

Thousands of women have found their way to recovery with Lilit self-funding all of these scholarships. Creating a plethora of anonymous women empowerment programmes right here in Los Angeles.

Her immense effort into the development of women and the improvement of the entire humanity has not gone unnoticed by notable organisations, including the Wall Street Journal who has recognised her as a leading figure in the recovery industry in the country.

This does not come as a surprise with some of her numerous projects helping people who are lost find their way to healing and rehabilitation. Some of these groundbreaking projects include the New Road Center in Burbank, offering daily therapy to support mental health and a 7-Star recovery and residential center in San Fernando offering intensive recovery from substance abuse.

Angels United is one of her many ways to unite women of all walks of lives who need direction, help, empowerment, justice, guidance, and many other things that the world may have denied them or snatched from them. The Angels United Foundation's techniques include tea parties and other events aimed at inspiring each woman.

With Lilit's guidance, more women are discovering their power and right. They know it is okay to dream and wake up with a purpose that they absolutely want to pursue and not take 'no' for an answer.

Lilit Muradyan's Angels United Foundation teaches women that they can dominate a man's world, walk with grace, confidence, strength, fearlessness to run their world. She is raising a new generation of women who now can live the lives they choose and take charge of the ones that have been chosen for them.

"The strong action for women is to love herself, believe herself and shine amongst those who never believed she could" - Lilit Muradyan.

