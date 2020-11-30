A Blessed Thanksgiving Celebration For Seniors At Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living And Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays may be celebrated differently this season, but at Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care, seniors enjoyed a bountiful and festive Thanksgiving feast to mark the special occasion. The leadership team at Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land is not only focused on resident's health, but their physical and emotional well-being, as well. As part of their signature Live Exhilarated™ programming, Watercrest's Thanksgiving feast encouraged resident's social interaction and engagement, in a safe, and joyful atmosphere.

Chef Shawn MacDonald and his talented team prepared an extravagant multi-course Thanksgiving meal complete with roasted turkey, beef tenderloin, maple glazed ham, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, roasted butternut squash, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and warm, buttery rolls. Residents and associates safely gathered, delighting over the savory dishes and reminiscing on holidays past. To sweeten the day, Chef finished with an assortment of homemade pies, a time-honored tradition of Thanksgiving Day.

Celebrating the holidays with specific music, decorations, parties and special meals is an element of Watercrest's signature programming. Watercrest's unique approach to healthy aging focuses on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the Live Exhilarated™ program framework which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

"Our dedicated staff is committed to making this holiday season a memorable and joyful one for our seniors," says Paige Hodgin, Executive Director of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land. "With strategic planning and special care, we can safely celebrate each occasion, such as Thanksgiving, focusing on our resident's happiness, engagement and emotional well-being."

Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land is a 107-unit, resort-style senior living community offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Ideally located at 8154 English Clover Lane, in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities, it is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and Waypoint Residential. For community information, contact Paige Hodgin at 803-590-7005.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative Market Street Memory Care Residences offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

