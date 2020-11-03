A&R Logistics Expands Export Packaging Footprint In Houston Market

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics, Inc. ("A&R"), North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, is expanding its export services footprint with the opening of a new facility in the Ameriport Industrial Park in Baytown, Texas. A&R currently operates three facilities in the same industrial park totaling 800,000-square-feet. A&R is purchasing select operating assets and assuming the lease formerly held by Baytown Packhouse. The expansion marks A&R's fifth facility opening in the last 10 months.

"This capacity expansion in the chemical heartland will further enable us to provide world-class export services and represents another milestone in the buildout of our 360-degree supply chain offering," said Mark Holden, A&R CEO. "Demand from our customers for export services has grown considerably over the past few years. Our growth in Houston represents yet another example of A&R investing in solutions to better meet customer needs."

By the end of 2020, A&R will operate six export packaging facilities with 13 state-of-the-art packaging lines, 3.6-million-square feet of export warehousing space and the capacity to package over 3,000 railcars per month. The export expansion complements A&R's domestic warehousing footprint that extends over 2.5 million-square feet with 2000 rail car storage spots.

A&R's export business provides a flexible and efficient supply chain offering that adds to the company's industry-leading domestic dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing, in-plant and 3PL suite of services. The company's geographically diverse export services footprint provides customers with multi-port flexibility for their trade flows spanning the main U.S. chemical ports including Houston, Savannah and Charleston.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry and liquid bulk chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

