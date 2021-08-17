9thWonder New Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Thaler, Catapults Agency's Results Through "The Power Of Difference"

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 9thWonder Agency, adds Scott Thaler as Chief Marketing Officer to help grow the agency's—already robust—food and retail categories, among other practice areas by helping promote the agency's ConsumerX™ strategic approach and show brands how to maximize the power of difference. Thaler brings his results-oriented business approach to drive the agency's organic and new revenue opportunities.

"The 9thWonder team has seen immense growth and Scott has continued this forward trajectory with three new business wins in the past quarter," said 9thWonder's President, Josh Okun. "His like-minded industry experience, combined with his unique approach and enthusiastic energy, will benefit our existing client relationships while helping to generate new opportunities."

Thaler has extensive retail, healthcare and fast-food experience with brands like McDonald's, White Castle, Party City, Five Below, Michael's, Broward Health, Dunkin' Donuts, which coincides with 9thWonder's in-depth portfolio, including Royal Rice, Jack in the Box, Nemours Children's Hospital, Natrol, and Daawat Rice. Additionally, and prior to joining 9thWonder, Thaler lead Mattress Firm's marketing operations and helped navigate the brand back to relevancy and profitability as their chief marketing officer.

"I was immediately attracted to the opportunity to join 9thWonder because of their strategic approach, forward-thinking mentality, well-respected culture and focus on finding ways to make a difference for brands, not just about putting an award on a shelf," said Scott Thaler, chief marketing officer at 9thWonder. "The team works across so many industries and on such a variety of campaigns, and it's heartening to know a lot of the work they are doing and supporting serves a greater purpose. The one award the agency embraces is the clients' business results."

In addition to growing the food and retail vertical, Thaler will also prioritize growing the agency's unique ConsumerX category—9thWonder's proprietary model that uniquely and creatively appeals to the new majority of growing and influential audiences. This model identifies areas of opportunity and difference that generates proven results for clients. 9thWonder's ConsumerX team identifies those niche audiences in order to create passionate advocates for client brands.

"My goal as chief marketing officer is to catapult 9thWonder to the next level of success through prosperous growth opportunities," said Thaler. "Our talented team can work with the best of the best."

9thWonder provides brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and development, public relations, and social media services to more than 45 clients across the globe. With a diverse network of over 130 team members in three countries, its hyper-targeted, culturally relevant and compelling work has been recognized by business leaders and peers alike.

For more information on 9thWonder, please visit 9thwonder.com.

About 9thWonder 9thWonder is a minority-owned independent marketing agency comprised of diverse thinkers committed to harnessing the power of difference. 9thWonder has offices spanning North America, South America and Asia, with capabilities including: brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and development, public relations, social media and more. With clients across a wide-range of industries, 9thWonder knows how to market to a diverse America and generate real marketplace results.

