9Round Launches 9RoundNOW At-Home Workouts

9Round Fitness, the world's largest kickboxing chain, has announced the launch of 9RoundNOW, an official app that will provide on-demand trainer-led workouts via video instruction by 9Round's team of professional trainers.

A selection of new 30-minute workouts are posted for members each week with a variety of kickboxing-based exercises that can be completed with or without fitness equipment. Launching on Dec. 16, members can sign up through Jan. 31 for a limited 9RoundNOW Founding membership at $14.99 per month.

"When the pandemic hit this year, we immediately launched at-home workouts for the safety of our members. The response was overwhelmingly positive with many members reaching their fitness goals," said Shannon Hudson, Founder and CEO of 9Round Franchising, LLC. "We expect the future of fitness to be a continuation of this hybrid model for people working out both in the gym and at home. That's why we've built a complete filming studio over the last few months to produce new world-class workouts that members can access anywhere. We are committed more than ever to 9Round's mission of 'making people stronger in 30 minutes' and continue to evolve our brand to meet the changing needs of our customers."

The development of 9RoundNOW resulted from the brand's partnership with Intelivideo, a leading video on demand (VOD) and digital technology platform that has proven its essential value for gym and health club clients as the dynamics of the fitness industry have changed especially throughout the pandemic. In recent months, some individual Intelivideo clients have seen more than 500% subscriber base growth, making the launch of 9RoundNOW through Intelivideo all the more promising for the brand and its members.

For more information about 9Round's on-demand workouts and membership deals, visit www.9RoundNOW.com.

About 9RoundFounded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is a specialized fitness center that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a 30-minute, trainer-guided, full-body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations created by Shannon himself. Since the workouts occur on a continuous circuit throughout the day, there are no scheduled class times. Members utilize 9ROUND PULSE, the brand's wearable heart rate technology, to track effort, heart rate, calories burned and workout time during each 9Round session. Today, there are nearly 750 9Round locations open and operating throughout 41 states and in 18 countries including Canada, Costa Rica, Australia, Argentina, Guatemala, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Ecuador, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit www.9round.com .

