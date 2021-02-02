9f Inc. Rebrands Online Stock Brokerage Business To Fuyuan Securities

BEIJING, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9F Inc. ("9F" or "the Company") (JFU) - Get Report, an internet technology company that focuses on providing technology services to financing and consumption industries in China and overseas, today announced that it has upgraded and rebranded its online stock brokerage business to Fuyuan Securities.

Formerly known as 9F Primasia Securities and founded in 1991, Fuyuan Securities is a licensed brokerage in Hong Kong. It offers offshore stock investment products that provide investors with access to stock trading opportunities in Hong Kong and the U.S. through its digital brokerage and wealth management platform. Fuyuan Securities holds licenses issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, including the Type 1 License for dealing in securities, Type 4 License for advising on securities, Type 5 License for advising on futures contracts, and Type 9 License for asset management.

In order to further improve user experience, Fuyuan Securities continued to expand its service offerings in 2020, including the launch of the VIP Premium Membership services, introducing trading services for Hong Kong ADRs and callable bull/bear contracts, offering up to 20 times leverage for IPO subscriptions, and adding a function to its app to help investors filter out potential stocks by using K-line analysis driven by artificial intelligence technology. In addition, Fuyuan Securities also upgraded the User Interface (UI) design of its app to enhance user satisfaction. The continuous efforts to deliver value made by Fuyuan Securities has garnered a lot of industry-wide attention and positive feedback from users. In 2020, Fuyuan Securities won the HKEX Market Data Awards 2020, and the Outstanding Service Awards 2020 issued by Phoenix Finance.

Going forward, 9F will continue to develop its online stock brokerage and wealth management business. By leveraging its years of experience, expertise in the sector and strong fintech solution capabilities, 9F believes that Fuyuan Securities is well-positioned for sustainable long-term growth.

About 9F Inc.

9F Inc. is an internet technology company that focuses on providing technology services to financing and consumption industries in China and overseas, including fintech technology services to financial institution partners, online wealth management technology services, e-commerce services as well as overseas expansion of its consumer financing technology services in Southeast Asian countries.

For more information, please visit http://ir.9fgroup.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market, regulatory and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the Nasdaq's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and 9F Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

