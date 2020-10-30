908 Devices Names Kevin Hrusovsky, 30-year Biotechnology Veteran And Founder Of Powering Precision Health, As Chairman Of Its Board Of Directors

Company elects luminary as Chairman as they reimagine where Mass Spec technology can be used when it is small in size, low in cost, and simple to operate

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the appointment of Kevin Hrusovsky as the Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Hrusovsky, who has served on the 908 Devices Board of Directors since 2013, is a biotech entrepreneur and healthcare visionary with a passion for revolutionizing healthcare and a proven track record of commercializing disruptive technologies.

"Our devices are used by our customers who need answers quickly, at the point-of-need to interrogate the unknown-and-invisible and provide actionable answers to address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, and forensics." said Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder of 908 Devices. " Kevin Hrusovsky's deep knowledge and experience are incredibly additive as we democratize laboratory Mass Spectrometry instruments with our simple handheld and desktop devices."

"There has never been a more important time in science to harness advanced analytical tools," said Mr. Hrusovsky. "I'm honored to be named Chairman and committed to supporting technologies that accelerate outcomes and disrupt healthcare. Kevin Knopp and the 908 Devices team are democratizing Mass Spectrometry at an important inflection point for next generation Proteomics and its promise to revolutionize healthcare."

Kevin Hrusovsky currently serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of Quanterix (QTRX) - Get Report, a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance precision health. He is also the founder of Powering Precision Health (PPH) foundation, a non-profit global think tank composed of the industry's top medical, research and financial experts. Through his non-profit network and the power of Quanterix's disruptive Simoa technology, Mr. Hrusovsky is accelerating critical advances across neurology, oncology, infectious disease, cardiology, and inflammation.

A dynamic and respected thought leader, Hrusovsky is regularly sought after by mainstream media, including CBS, NBC, CNN, and other major news outlets to speak on the promise of precision health to diagnose diseases before symptoms even occur. Most recently, Mr. Hrusovsky spearheaded a newly formed Emergency COVID-19 Diagnostic & Drug PPH Advisory Panel that aims to enhance global understanding of COVID-19, including the innate and adaptive immune response to drive earlier intervention in the disease cascade, deliver more targeted therapeutic responses, and accelerate development of emerging drugs and vaccines.

About 908 DevicesWe make point-of-need-devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, tiny footprint desktop analyzers. These uncomplicated purpose-built devices provide users with the power to redefine their workflows by getting actionable answers at the point of need. Our devices are being used for critical applications across the globe in life science research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics and adjacent markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where we research, design and manufacture innovative products that bring together high-pressure mass spectrometry™ (HPMS), microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning. For more information, visit www.908devices.com.

