908 Devices Expands Strategic Distribution Network In APAC, Europe, And The Americas

908 Devices (MASS) , a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the expansion of its channel distribution network, adding new international traction and momentum. 908 Devices handheld and desktop devices are now available across six continents in more than 40 countries and configured in any of six languages.

"One of our 2021 goals is to drive expansion across our sales channels, customers, and platforms. We are investing significant resources to support our sales organization, partners, and customers to achieve this goal," said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder of 908 Devices. "We've recently added highly trusted organizations in key regions to our network to support customer demand. We are excited for the impact to come from these regions."

908 Devices newest distribution partners include:

Sartorius Korea Biotech Co. Ltd. - A leading company in South Korea specializing in providing complete workflows across biopharma process development, manufacturing, and quality control.

Rhenium Ltd. - As one of the largest distribution companies in the laboratory equipment industry in Israel, Rhenium provides products, equipment, and support for academic, medical, and forensics laboratories and commercial companies.

Noster Tec SRL - A Bolivian-based group that supports civil defense and investigation analytical technologies.

Innovatek - A Colombian company that supports reliable, consistent, and convenient laboratory and field-based analytical equipment.

Provetecnia S.A. de C.V. - Based in Mexico, Provetecnia specializes in the maintenance, distribution, and installation of high-quality security systems.

Raytech - A Polish supplier of modern portable and mobile chemical analysis devices.

To support this expanding distribution network, 908 Devices has also added sales managers, support, and application employees across England, Scotland, France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Chile, and China.

"We have been fortunate to be able to add top talent to our team not only in sales and support functions, but industry subject matter experts too," said Maura Fitzpatrick, VP Product Management & Marketing. "We've recently added several individuals with deep domain and business development expertise in forensics, biopharma, and bioprocessing to further support our global channel and serve as a resource to our customers. We are working aggressively to drive international expansion, and these key hires are instrumental in helping us achieve our goals."

To learn more about 908 Devices, please visit: 908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices (MASS) is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company's devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

