908 Devices Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) , a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the pricing of a public offering of shares of its common stock, with 3,150,000 shares being offered by the Company at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, 908 Devices has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 472,500 shares of common stock from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 908 Devices, are expected to be approximately $100.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, for working capital and general corporate purposes, including: (1) to fund its research and development efforts to expand the applications of its current devices and to create enhanced products with its platform of technologies; (2) to expand its commercial operations and accelerate planned investments; and (3) to acquire complementary businesses, products, services or technologies.

Cowen and SVB Leerink are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. William Blair and Stifel are book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the shares sold in the public offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on November 10, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 833-297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, telephone: 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company's devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it conducts research, designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking information," including with respect to the timing of the public offering and our intended use of proceeds. Words or phrases such as "will," "believes," "intends" or "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus and the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the SEC, including those contained or incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus related to the public offering as filed with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

