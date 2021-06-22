908 Devices Announces New Data Integrations With Key Industry Partners To Accelerate BioProcess Data Insights

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced two data analysis partnerships to integrate with the REBEL™, the first at-line fresh and spent cell media...

908 Devices (MASS) , a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced two data analysis partnerships to integrate with the REBEL™, the first at-line fresh and spent cell media analyzer for bioprocess labs. With the integration of leading data exploratory tool Sartorius' SIMCA® and Securecell's Lucullus Process Information Management System (PIMS), users can seamlessly turn REBEL data into deeper actionable insights to drive operational excellence.

"We are focused on providing our customers the most actionable bioanalytics information possible as simply as possible. In integrating SIMCA and Lucullus with our REBEL platform, we are providing connectivity into process and data analysis tools to help our REBEL customers make informed decisions and be more effective in their process development efforts," said Steve Davenport, Vice President of Commercial Sales for 908 Devices. "As our process development customers focus on harnessing larger analytical data sets, in part due to wealth of data now provided with REBEL, we will continue to focus on helping them have the tools and methods needed to mine the data and garner insights."

908 Devices partnered with Sartorius to allow customers to leverage the multivariate modelling used in SIMCA, which identifies hidden trends and patterns not visible by univariate data analytic methods. Here's how REBEL customers can make data-driven decisions faster with SIMCA:

Seamless data flow from the REBEL into SIMCA to improve process development analytics

Improved data visualization, via interactive plots and direct drill-down analytics, providing easy access to visualization and interpretation of data patterns, expediting the identification of nutrient trends

Improved Quality by Design (QbD) approaches

908 Devices partnered with Securecell to empower REBEL users with comprehensive Critical Process Parameter (CPP) monitoring and data management, from raw material to the final product. Here's how REBEL customers can conduct more sophisticated data collection as they monitor metrics of cell culture media with Lucullus:

Streamlined UI and automated visualization of trends in fresh or spent cell culture media for selection and rapid optimization

Ability to store all analytical results from medium quality control testing in one place

Simplified correlation of nutrients and metabolites through streamlined data management, integrating with other data sources across the bioprocess environment

Big data approaches, like the one discussed in our blog, may accelerate drug pipelines to ensure that once a biologic is moved into production, the process has already been engineered to deliver high yields and batch-to-batch consistency. Such data mining approaches are enabled with the integration of these two well-known, broadly used software tools. REBEL users can now visualize data and spot trends quickly and more easily. The REBEL itself is disrupting bioprocess development with rapid at-line analysis of cell culture media, empowering process development labs with real-time analysis of cell media. Answers are delivered - not just data - and users can use the device where they need it, right beside their bioreactor rather than relying on the remote core lab or third party service providers.

To learn more about the REBEL and 908 Devices, please visit: https://908devices.com/.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices (MASS) is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company's devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements," including statements relating to the Company's new partnership capabilities and the expected impact on drug pipelines. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005188/en/