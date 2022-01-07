908 Devices Announces GSK Purchases Fifth REBEL Cell Culture Media Analyzer

908 Devices (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get GlaxoSmithKline Plc Report has purchased an additional REBEL™ cell culture media analyzer. GSK will now have a total of five REBEL analyzers being used by its biologics and vaccine process development teams.

"We are pleased that GSK has once again chosen our REBEL desktop device as part of its process development efforts to bring promising therapeutics to market," said Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and co-founder of 908 Devices. "The REBEL analyzer enables our biopharma customers to make critical decisions on optimizing cell cultures in minutes, and its small desktop footprint fits alongside bioreactors in process development labs."

908 Devices notes there are now 15 customers owning multiple REBEL devices, more than double from one year ago. In addition, all 20 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies are now using the company's desktop devices, which include REBEL and ZipChip®, in their development process.

About the REBEL analyzer

REBEL is the first miniature CE-MS-based analyzer that enables biopharma researchers to accelerate process development cycles and maximize bioreactor utilization by running media analysis at-line. Key benefits include:

Samples can be run in minutes, eliminating core lab wait time of days and even weeks.

Quantitate over 30 components in cell culture media, including amino acids, dipeptides, water-soluble vitamins and amines.

Easy to use with an intuitive user interface and touchscreen, and the REBEL's small footprint permits flexibility in the lab layout.

For more information, visit www.908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company's devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning.

