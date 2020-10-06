90 Cellars Relaunches Collector Series With New Look, Five New Limited-Edition Wines

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 90+ Cellars , one of the fastest-growing wine brands in America, is launching a new series of limited-edition, one-off wines celebrating some of California and Oregon's most sought-after appellations. Complementing its extensive and well-known collection of everyday priced wines, the new 90+ Cellars Collector Series offers access to high end—and highly limited—wines.

The fall 2020 collection features five wines hand-selected from top-rated wineries. While the brand has offered ultra-premium wines like this in the past, the caliber and quantity of top-tier wines this year is rare. With on-premise channels like tasting rooms and restaurants closed for the greater part of 2020, boutique winemakers explored new avenues for selling their wine, including working with négociants like 90+ Cellars. Typically commanding $50- $100 per bottle, 90+ Cellars is bringing these highly limited, vintage-specific wines to the market in the $20- $40 price range. Here's the lineup:

Lot 190 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir (SRP $19.99 ) This Pinot Noir is grown within the grasp of the cool ocean airs that drift in from California's northern coast. Herbal and spice aromas blend with notes of strawberry and blueberry. This wine is medium-bodied and silky in texture with a freshness that accentuates its perfumed flavors.

This Pinot Noir is grown within the grasp of the cool ocean airs that drift in from northern coast. Herbal and spice aromas blend with notes of strawberry and blueberry. This wine is medium-bodied and silky in texture with a freshness that accentuates its perfumed flavors. Lot 192 Mountain Cuvée (SRP $29.99 ) An elegant Bordeaux blend with both power and grace, this wine contains 55% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Cabernet Franc, 20% Merlot, and 5% Petit Verdot. Aromas of red currant, cassis, plum, and violet lead into an array of fruity, herbal, and floral notes on the palate.

An elegant blend with both power and grace, this wine contains 55% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Cabernet Franc, 20% Merlot, and 5% Petit Verdot. Aromas of red currant, cassis, plum, and violet lead into an array of fruity, herbal, and floral notes on the palate. Lot 193 Eola-Amity Hills Pinot Noir (SRP $19.99 ) With up to 25% whole clusters and a year of French oak maturation, this Pinot Noir shows impeccable elegance, texture, and depth. In each glass, perfumed black cherry and plum aromas blend with hints of wet stone and soft oak.

With up to 25% whole clusters and a year of French oak maturation, this Pinot Noir shows impeccable elegance, texture, and depth. In each glass, perfumed black cherry and plum aromas blend with hints of wet stone and soft oak. Lot 194 Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $34.99 ) Matured in French oak for nearly two years, this bold mountain Cabernet is full-bodied yet silky smooth. There is an enchanting, intense fruitiness alongside flavors of dried flower petals, vanilla, and tobacco.

Matured in French oak for nearly two years, this bold mountain Cabernet is full-bodied yet silky smooth. There is an enchanting, intense fruitiness alongside flavors of dried flower petals, vanilla, and tobacco. Lot 195 Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $34.99 ) Matured in French Oak for 18-20 months, this deep and alluring Cabernet from Napa Valley's prestigious Oakville AVA shows plentiful aromas of black cherry and cassis, along with vanilla and plums. Textured and refined, this Cab is truly an age-worthy wine worth savoring.

New labels highlight local photographersThese five wines usher in a sleek new look for the reimagined Collector Series. Designed to more authentically represent the incredible regions from which they are sourced, each label features stunning photography captured by a local photographer. So far, the collection highlights work from photographers Christopher Harrison ( California) and Carolyn Wells-Kramer ( Oregon).

For more information on the new Collector Series, and all 90+ Cellars wines, check out ninetypluscellars.com and follow @90pluscellars on Instagram.

About Latitude Beverage CompanyLatitude Beverage is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of national wine and spirits brands, including 90+ Cellars, Iron Side, Mija Sangria, Magic Door Vineyards, Corte Fiore, Steel Dust Vodka and Wheel Horse Whiskey. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehra who saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by purchasing oversupply from highly rated wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers at a lower price. This unique business model, based on the centuries old function of the négociant, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. The company is now recognized as one of the fastest growing wine companies in America (IMPACT Hot Brand 2015, 2016, 2017). For more information, visit ninetypluscellars.com.

CONTACT:Latitude Beverage Co. Lindsay Brennan LindsayBrennan@latitudebeverage.com845-264-5664

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/90-cellars-relaunches-collector-series-with-new-look-five-new-limited-edition-wines-301146750.html

SOURCE Latitude Beverage Company