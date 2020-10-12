9 Ways To Get Good Cheap Auto Insurance

Plus 4 downsides of trying to cut costs where you need it the most.

Erie Insurance helps sort it out with a four ways cheap auto policies often fall short, and nine ways to save on your premium without compromising your coverage.

What are the downsides?

You could pay more out of pocket later. When you're found at-fault for an accident, you're on the hook to pay for anything your insurance policy doesn't cover. The cost of repairs, medical bills or legal fees from a multi-car pileup can get expensive. Even something simple like a fender bender can cost thousands of dollars in parts alone. You take on more risk. If you run out of cash to pay what you're responsible for, that could put your savings, investments or assets like your home or car at risk. You get fewer perks. You typically pay a little extra in premium for features like rental car expense coverage, emergency roadside service coverage or a diminishing deductible. But you'll be happy to have those little extras there when you need them. It's less personalized.A good insurance agent can help tailor your policy with endorsements and other optional add-ons to be just the right fit for your life. For example, customized coverage can come in handy when you drive occasionally for Uber or Lyft.

Ways to save with ERIE:

Multi-policy discount : If you have multiple policies with ERIE (such as homeowners insurance or life insurance), you may be eligible for multi-policy discounts to save you money. Multi-car discount : If we insure two or more of your cars, you could qualify for a discount. (All the vehicles in your household must be owned and used by the driver we insure.) Safety savings : You can save on your insurance coverage if your car is equipped with safety equipment like factory-installed air bags and anti-lock brakes. Young drivers : Unmarried drivers under 21 who reside with their parents may be eligible for additional savings on their car insurance in most states. College student discount : Let us know if you have a student who doesn't have access to a car while at school and you could get a discount for the time they aren't driving. Vehicle storage: If you're storing a vehicle for at least 90 consecutive days, take advantage of our reduced usage discount available in most states. First accident forgiveness : Everybody makes mistakes. That's why ERIE offers accident forgiveness. If you've been a customer for three or more years, we'll waive the surcharge the first time you're at fault in an accident. (Good news: There's no waiting period in North Carolina or with the ERIE Rate Protect policy in New York .) ERIE Rate Lock ®: Nobody likes surprises on their bill. Talk to your agent about ERIE's Rate Lock® feature. You may be able to freeze your auto premium year after year, even if you file a claim. Your rates only change if you add or remove a vehicle or driver, change an address or change the policy. Diminishing deductible : A clean driving record can go a long way. With ERIE's diminishing deductible option, available with ERIE Auto Plus® coverage, each year you don't file a claim, your deductible will be reduced by $100 (up to a maximum of $500 ). Eligibility varies by state, so check with your agent to make sure you qualify.

Erie Insurance GroupAccording to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11 th largest homeowners insurer and 12 th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16 th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Family Life Insurance Company is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Life insurance policies not written in New York state. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

