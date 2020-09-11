9/11 Day And World Central Kitchen To Deliver 30,000 Meals From Local Restaurants To First Responders And Healthcare Workers Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, now a federally recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance, 9/11 Day, founded by 9/11 families and others from the 9/11 community, and World Central Kitchen, created by Chef José Andrés, are teaming up to deliver more than 35,000 meals from independently-owned local restaurants to support first responders and frontline healthcare workers in more than 35 cities nationwide.

At least 5,000 of these meals will be delivered today in Washington, DC supported by grants from Raytheon Technologies, The Principal Foundation, and the Corporation for National & Community Service, a federal agency that oversees AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, and other national service programs. Individuals can also sponsor a meal for a first responder or healthcare worker for just $10.00 by visiting 911day.org .

"This program is reminiscent of how, 19 years ago, meals arrived at fire stations and hospitals as a show of solidarity and appreciation from the community," said Jay Winuk, 9/11 Day co-founder and 9/11 family member. "This year, anyone, anywhere can get involved by sponsoring a meal and supporting local businesses in the process."

The program will provide a much needed infusion of revenue for independently owned restaurants struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 9/11 Day and World Central Kitchen said that at least 50 percent of the meals will come from minority-owned restaurants.

"Preparing and sharing a meal is an expression of love," said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen."Our aim is to create a groundswell of support for those working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 response while extending help and hope to restaurants and restaurant workers nationwide."

"The annual call for our nation to remember and serve on 9/11 reminds us of the tremendous healing power that comes from simple acts of service," said Barbara Stewart, CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service. "I hope all Americans will choose to pay tribute to the victims and heroes by joining '9/11 Day at Home.' No matter who, or where, you are: you can make a difference."

"Each year, we pause on 9/11 to honor the lives lost and to pay respect to the bravery of first responders," said Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business. "Today - and everyday - it is our responsibility to support first responders and our communities by providing relief where we can. The World Central Kitchen program celebrates first responders while supporting local businesses."

Nationwide Day of Virtual Volunteering Planned for 9/11Sponsoring a meal is one of 11 featured "good deeds" 9/11 Day will be promoting on its website this year as part of its nationwide day of virtual volunteering in observance of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. 9/11 Day is the nonprofit that successfully worked to establish the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as a federally-recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance ("9/11 Day").

Other major contributors to this program include Stifel, Turner Construction, Zurich Insurance, Citi Foundation, and Pfizer.

For more information on 9/11 Day please visit 911day.org

Emily Walsh/ Omar Renta 9/11day@sunshinesachs.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/911-day-and-world-central-kitchen-to-deliver-30-000-meals-from-local-restaurants-to-first-responders-and-healthcare-workers-nationwide-301128076.html

SOURCE 9/11 Day