8x8 Named A Leader In The 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Unified Communications As A Service, Worldwide

8x8, Inc. (EGHT) - Get 8x8 Inc. Report, a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide 1. This is the tenth consecutive year 8x8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Magic Quadrant Leader for the tenth year in a row. We believe it demonstrates the global enterprise market opportunity for our integrated cloud communications and contact center product," said Dave Sipes, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. "We are seeing momentum as organizations realize that only a single-vendor platform approach can address their communications, collaboration, and customer engagement needs to power all employees globally. We are proud to be delivering on this critical requirement today."

8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) enables organizations with a distributed workforce to connect, collaborate, and engage from anywhere with enterprise-grade reliability and quality of service. 8x8 Work includes voice, team chat, video meetings, company directory, and more in a single cloud communications application for desktop and mobile devices, and web browsers. It offers seamless communications and collaboration that enables distributed employees to move from a group chat to a private conversation, or from a call to a video meeting at the click of a button.

8x8 supports users in 46 countries and territories, including China, Russia, and Japan, with access to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), local numbers, global dialing plans and emergency services. Organizations relying on Microsoft Teams for collaboration, can utilize the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing solution and 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, which is certified by Microsoft, for users in those countries.

8x8 XCaaS, which includes fully integrated contact center, voice, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS APIs and embeddable apps capabilities, is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform™. 8x8 XCaaS offers the highest levels of reliability with the first financially-backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent global uptime SLA across an integrated cloud CCaaS and UCaaS solution, setting a new industry benchmark for cloud communications reliability.

In addition to being named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 8x8 has been recognized for seven consecutive years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service 2.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (EGHT) - Get 8x8 Inc. Report is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS, an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 is powering all employees globally to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

