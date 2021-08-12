8x8 Named A Challenger In The New 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Contact Center As A Service

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service 1.

"We believe being recognized in the Magic Quadrant absolutely validates our commitment to the four pillars of great customer service," said Dave Sipes, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. "What's more, it showcases the value of our single platform, and our ability to uniquely address enterprise contact center and unified communications requirements to power all employees globally."

8x8 Contact Center is a complete solution that dramatically boosts agent engagement, collaboration, and operational effectiveness for customer success, and is a core component of 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service), which includes fully integrated, cloud native contact center, voice, team chat, video meetings and CPaaS APIs and embeddable apps capabilities in a single-vendor solution.

8x8 Contact Center is available standalone or as an integrated CCaaS and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) product. It includes Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), Intelligent Voice Response (IVR), digital channels, outbound dialer, reporting, customer experience analytics, quality management, speech/text analytics, customer surveys and knowledgebase, all delivered on one unified, secure, and reliable platform featuring single sign-on and centralized administration. Pre-built CRM integrations make it easy for agents to access and view customer data. Workforce Management (WFM) options allow customers to continue using existing WFM tools (including hosted and on-premises) with an integrated, single-vendor and billing model approach.

For organizations relying on Microsoft Teams for collaboration, 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, which is certified by Microsoft, allows sales, service and support agents to quickly connect and collaborate with other Teams-enabled experts to resolve issues faster.

Built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform, 8x8 XCaaS offers the highest levels of reliability with the first financially-backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent global uptime SLA across an integrated cloud CCaaS and UCaaS solution, setting a new industry benchmark for cloud communications reliability. 8x8 XCaaS uniquely addresses both formal and informal contact center use cases with the ability to track and report on interactions, provide coaching, and connect agents and employees with subject matter experts to quickly resolve customer issues.

In addition to being named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, 8x8 has been recognized as a Leader for nine consecutive years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide 2.

