8x8, Inc. To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences: Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference on Wednesday, November...

8x8, Inc. (EGHT) - Get Report, a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference on Wednesday, November 11 th at 3:45 PM Eastern Time

Stephens Inc. Investment Conference 2020 on Thursday, November 19 th at 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Wells Fargo Virtual TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 2 nd at 11:20 AM Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts will be accessible on 8x8's Investor Relations website at https://investors.8x8.com/, and a replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (EGHT) - Get Report is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005077/en/