8x8 Awarded 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide (Graphic: Business Wire)

8x8, Inc. (EGHT) - Get Report, a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that the global 8x8 Open Channel Program was awarded a 5-Star rating by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

"Through trusted long-term client relationships, the channel is helping to guide the digital transformation efforts of organizations around the globe as they move off legacy, on-premises communications and customer engagement systems," said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8, Inc. "Our channel-first strategy with the 8x8 Open Channel Program has been built on the efforts of our fantastic partners. It is an honor to achieve a 5-Star rating in the prestigious CRN Partner Program Guide as it demonstrates that our channel investments are successfully driving momentum for the best-of-suite 8x8 integrated cloud contact center and communications platform."

8x8 Open Channel Program

The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures that every member of 8x8's channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, has the necessary resources to thrive. The partner program offers tiered levels of dedicated resources for lead generation and conversion, as well as highly customizable, white-glove marketing campaigns to reach prospects. The program also includes activities such as blitz days (8x8's channel pipeline generation initiative), account planning, product demonstrations and custom co-branded prospect events. In addition, 8x8's best-in-class partner portal, PartnerXchange, allows partners to manage all customer needs, as well as access deal information, certifications and marketing content.

The 8x8 integrated cloud contact center, voice communications, team chat and video meetings product provides channel partners with a single-vendor solution that helps organizations move off legacy, on-premises systems to the cloud, enabling employees to connect, collaborate and engage from anywhere with colleagues and customers. In addition, the increasing usage of Microsoft Teams for collaboration presents a major growth opportunity for the channel. With 8x8's integrated enterprise-grade voice communications direct routing and contact center solution that is certified for Teams, partners can deliver to organizations a single solution that allows their employees and contact center agents to interact with colleagues and customers from any Teams endpoint.

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (EGHT) - Get Report is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

