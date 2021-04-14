8x8 Appoints Walt Weisner as Chief Customer Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

8x8, Inc. (EGHT) - Get Report, a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced the appointment of Walt Weisner as Chief Customer Officer, effective today, reporting to CEO Dave Sipes. Weisner is a seasoned customer care leader in the SaaS industry, who will be responsible for the end-to-end experience for 8x8 customers globally, overseeing professional services, implementation, and customer support and enablement.

"We are committed to being a Customer First, Product First, Team First company that helps organizations unify employee and customer communications as they shift to a hybrid work model," said Dave Sipes, CEO of 8x8, Inc. "Walt brings to 8x8 an unparalleled track record developing and scaling best-in-class service and support teams. He will play a pivotal role in ensuring our customers successfully achieve their communications, collaboration and engagement goals using the 8x8 integrated cloud contact center and employee cloud communications product."

Prior to 8x8, Weisner held senior management positions leading high-performing global customer care and support operations at cloud and Software as a Services companies, including BlueJeans Network by Verizon, RingCentral and WebEx.

"Providing a great customer experience is top priority for high-growth SaaS companies, especially in the dynamic cloud contact center and communications market," said Walt Weisner, Chief Customer Officer at 8x8, Inc. "8x8's industry-leading product innovation and integrated cloud platform are delivering a truly differentiated value proposition for organizations, and I am looking forward to taking 8x8's global customer care organization to the next level at this key juncture in the market."

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (EGHT) - Get Report is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

