8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival Announces In-Person And Virtual Event

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Considered Maui County's largest products show, the 8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival has been expanded and is now a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual shopping opportunities on Saturday, December 4th from 9am-4:30pm.

For shoppers all over the world, this is an opportunity to find treasures and unique gifts from over 45 vetted Hawaii vendors at www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com . Attendees can video chat with vendors to ask questions, get recipes, collaborate on custom orders, and get special offers all from the comfort of your own home!

A video stream with emcee Kathy Collins, vendor demonstrations, chef features, and a lunchtime concert featuring Jordan Soon, Ahumanu, Marty Dread, and Kalani Pe'a will be shown on Facebook Live and on the virtual event page during the day.

"We are so excited to be able reschedule this event for our vendors this year after the virtual site crashed on November 6," says Maui Chamber President, Pamela Tumpap. "It is a great opportunity for statewide, national and international shoppers to connect with Maui vendors."

The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, with support from the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development. Mahalo to the amazing sponsors: Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines, Pasha Hawaii, H Hawaii Media, KAOI Radio Group, Pacific Media Group, Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union, State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism/Made in Hawaii Program, Queen Ka'ahumanu Center, and First Hawaiian Bank.

To attend the virtual event, shoppers are encouraged to register at www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com .

Contact: Pamela Tumpap, President Maui Chamber of Commerce62 North Market St. #302, Wailuku, Hawaii 96793 Phone: (808) 244-0081Fax: (808) 244-0083 Email: 324637@email4pr.com

