8th Anniversary Of "SMIC Liver Transplant Program" - Over 500 Children Saved

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC", SSE STAR MARKET: 688981; SEHK: 00981; OTCQX: SMICY), one of the leading foundries in the world, and Mainland China's largest foundry in scale, broadest in technology coverage, and most comprehensive in semiconductor manufacturing services, held its 8th Donation Ceremony of the "SMIC Liver Transplant Program" in Renji Hospital on October 29. As of this year, SMIC has raised a total of 28.93 million yuan, helping more than 500 needy children from all over the country to regain a new life.

Chairman of SMIC Dr. Zhou Zixue, Honorary Chairman of SMIC Mr. Zhang Wenyi, CFO of SMIC Dr. Gao Yonggang, Executive Vice President of SMIC Dr. Zhou Meisheng, Head of Fund Department of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation Ms Song Jian and Secretary of Renji Hospital's Communist Party Committee Mr. Xia Qiang attended the donation ceremony.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has received great support from the company's employees and industrial enterprises. This year, SMIC donated 2 million yuan in the name of the company, 1900 employees donated 330,000 yuan, while more than 1.8 million yuan has been gathered from our 73 industry partners. Both of the number of employees and enterprises participating in the program and the total amount of donations exceed those of last year. For the last 8 years, the cumulative amount of donations has reached 28.93 million yuan. Up to now the program has successfully funded liver transplantation surgeries in Renji Hospital for 530 underprivileged child patients throughout the country, helping these children regain new lives.

At the ceremony, the Chairman of SMIC, Dr. Zhou Zixue said," Caring For People is our first strategy of SMIC's corporate social responsibility. With the normalization of COVID-19 pandemic, caring for life and health is the core of SMIC's social responsibility. In the future, the company will continue to carry out its commitment to 'SMIC Liver Transplant Program' and pass on the love. The flames rise higher when everyone adds fuel. We hope that more people can participate in the program and help more children to have a healthy and happy life."

Head of Fund Department of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation Ms Song Jian said, "With the strong support of all walks of life, the 'SMIC Liver Transplant Program' has been carried out for eight years. Because of the program, many child patients have received treatment, bringing happiness back to their families. This program has played a big role in promoting good social practice of caring for child patients. In the future, China Soong Ching Ling Foundation is willing to continue working together with you to help more people in need and to bring forth positive energy."

Secretary of Renji Hospital's Communist Party Committee Mr. Xia Qiang said, "Since the establishment of 'SMIC Liver Transplant Program', more than 500 children have been treated, which has not only helped the children to regain new lives, but also pulled more than 500 families back from the verge of collapse. Children are the hope of families and the future of our nation. Their healthy growth is the guarantee for sustainable development of our country. I firmly believe that, with our selfless help, there will be more children taking a new lease of life and embracing their future!"

