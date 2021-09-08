89bio To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company's Management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021. An archived webcast will also be accessible in the investor section of 89bio's website.

About 89bio 89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

