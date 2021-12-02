890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. Stockholders Approve Business Combination With BuzzFeed, Inc.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. ("890") (Nasdaq: ENFA, ENFAU, ENFAW) today announced that its stockholders approved the proposals that were conditions to the closing of the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with BuzzFeed, Inc. ("BuzzFeed") at a special meeting of stockholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the Business Combination is expected to occur on or about December 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions. Following the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be known as BuzzFeed, Inc. and its shares of Class A common stock are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "BZFD" on Monday, December 6, 2021. The closing of BuzzFeed's previously announced acquisition of Complex Networks is expected to occur on the same day as the closing of the Business Combination.

The transaction is expected to raise at least $166.2 million from a combination of 890 trust proceeds and fully committed convertible notes. 890 shares closed at $9.91 per share on December 2, 2021, and stockholders who elected to redeem will receive approximately $10.00 per share.

About 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc.

890 is a special purpose acquisition company that specializes in converging technology, media, and telecommunications opportunities. They are investment partners that focus on supporting companies' strategic growth within the media and telecommunications industry, which is undergoing an unprecedented amount of disruption over an extraordinarily accelerated time frame. 890 is led by seasoned media veterans who are uniquely positioned to advise both legacy assets and emerging growth platforms to scale through strategic combinations.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed is the world's leading tech-powered, diversified media company that reaches hundreds of millions globally through its cross-platform news and entertainment network. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world's largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News and HuffPost; an industry-leading affiliate business, strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Commerce; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.

