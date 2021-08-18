84 Lumber To Host Hiring Event In Denton, TX, Seeks To Fill Immediate Openings At Retail Store

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is launching a recruitment effort to fill immediate openings in Denton, TX. The company will host a Hiring Event on August 25 th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center (3100 Town Center Trail, Denton, TX 76201).

At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions in the area that include manager trainees (MT), warehouse and forklift associates, window service technicians, entry-level sales coordinators/data entry clerks, and non-CDL truck drivers and load builders. Qualified job seekers may receive an offer of employment during the event.

"84 Lumber is seeking to fill 15 open positions at our Denton retail store to add to our team of more than 60 employees in the area," said Jorge Espinoza, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "We're growing along with the growth in the construction industry - here in Denton and across the nation. We're looking for people seeking a fresh start."

Espinoza went on to detail the openings in the region:

Manager trainees (MTs) hired by 84 Lumber enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $42,000 per year.

Warehouse and forklift associates need no prior experience and perform essential functions behind the scenes - from the management of supply shipments to the operation of forklifts and other equipment. These associates can expect a starting pay of up to $18 per hour.

Window service techniciansare responsible for servicing windows sold to builders, including the installation of windows and screens, stocking inventory, and window and door inspections. Starting compensation for these technicians is $13 per hour.

Entry-level coordinators/data entry clerksare responsible for helping salespeople with customer service activities, including creating estimates, sourcing products to fulfill orders, taking vendor phone calls, invoicing of materials, and serving as the accounts receivable person. Compensation is based on experience.

Non-CDL truck drivers and load builders load trucks and deliver materials to customer job sites. These associates are also responsible for building loads for deliveries; maintaining a safe, clean, and well-organized lumber yard; and loading and unloading lumber and building supplies. Hourly pay for drivers and load builders is between $13 and $14 per hour.

Espinoza added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates - an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

"We are a family-owned company, which means we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us. In fact, 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program," Espinoza said. "As we see it, 84 Lumber recruits individuals with a can-do attitude, a willingness to work hard, and a desire to learn. Once we find these people and they join the company, we teach and train them and find ways for them to grow with us."

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to 84 Lumber's Hiring Page and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber continues to follow CDC safety guidelines with regard to COVID-19. We ask that those attendees who are not yet fully vaccinated wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

To learn more about 84 Lumber, follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBERFounded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber .

Contact: Jeff Donaldson, BLD Marketing Email: jeff.donaldson@bld-marketing.com Phone: (412) 347-8039 Photos: https://www.bldpressroom.com/84lumber/denton-hiring-event

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/84-lumber-to-host-hiring-event-in-denton-tx-seeks-to-fill-immediate-openings-at-retail-store-301358291.html

SOURCE 84 Lumber