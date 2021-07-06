80,000 Votes; $1M In Grants Awarded

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goldhirsh Foundation and its LA2050 initiative announced today that 25 social impact organizations have been awarded grants of up to $100,000 to implement their ideas to make Los Angeles a better place.

The grant amounts were determined by online voting from the general public in the My LA2050 Grants Challenge. More than 80,000 votes were cast in English and Spanish between June 21-June 28. A total of $1 Million was awarded.

The five first-place winners, who each received $100,000, are:

In the LEARN category: DIY Girls , sparking girls' interest in STEM.

In the CREATE category: On The Go LA , lowering the barrier to entry for local food entrepreneurs.

In the PLAY category: Angel City Sports , building accessibility for persons with disabilities.

In the CONNECT category: Children Now , improving the well-being of LA's children and youth in foster care.

In the LIVE category: Shower of Hope , providing shower services to assist individuals experiencing homelenessness, and build community resource hubs.

"Congratulations to all of this year's grantees!" said Tara Roth, president of the Goldhirsh Foundation and LA2050. "Your innovative ideas, proven track records, and commitment to making a more equitable Los Angeles clearly inspired so many of us."

This was the eighth year of the My LA2050 Grants Challenge. 1,800 proposals have been submitted ( http://archive.la2050.org ) -- including a record 320 this year -- and $11.5 Million has been distributed as a direct result of the Grants Challenge, plus another $6.5 Million indirectly.

Funding partners Snap Foundation ( https://lnkd.in/gzpKktH ) and the Annenberg Foundation ( https://annenberg.org /) will soon announce additional support for this year's submitters.

The 25 grantees and their grant amounts, as chosen by the voting public, are:

LEARN: DIY Girls ($100,000), New Earth ($50,000), SEED School of Los Angeles ($25,000), Alliance in Mentorship / MiMentor ($15,000), and Rivet School ($10,000).

CREATE: On The Go LA : ($100,000), Las Fotos Project ($50,000), People's Pottery Project , ($25,000), Fund for Guaranteed Income (F4GI) ($15,000), Covenant House California , ($10,000).

PLAY: Angel City Sports ($100,000), Color the Water ($50,000), CicLAvia ($25,000), Sloane Stephens Foundation ($15,000), and East Side Riders Bike Club ($10,000).

CONNECT: Children Now : ($100,000), Center for Restorative Justice Works : ($50,000), Los Angeles Center for Law & Justice , ($25,000), human-I-T , ($15,000), and The Civics Center , ($10,000).

LIVE: End Homelessness California DBA the Shower of Hope ($100,000), City Plants ($50,000), Healing California ($25,000), Western Center on Law and Poverty ($15,000), and Westside Pacific Villages ($10,000).

ABOUT LA2050LA2050 ( www.la2050.org ) is an initiative driving and tracking progress toward a shared vision for the future of Los Angeles. We are centered around five unique goals that in 2050 Los Angeles will be the best place to learn, create, play, connect, and live. Connect with @LA2050 on Twitter, IG, FB, and LI, and sign up to receive our newsletter, which includes social impact job listings and events.

ABOUT GOLDHIRSH FOUNDATIONAt the Goldhirsh Foundation, ( www.goldhirshfoundation.org ), we connect the dots between the best emerging innovations and the financial, social, and human capital to make them thrive.

