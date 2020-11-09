8,000 Healthcare Professionals To Convene Online For NextGen Healthcare's 23rd Annual User Conference

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, officially kicked off its 23 rd annual User Group Meeting (UGM) today with more than 8,000 clients registered to access content virtually - more than...

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, officially kicked off its 23 rd annual User Group Meeting (UGM) today with more than 8,000 clients registered to access content virtually - more than double last year's attendance. The conference theme, "ACT Today, THRIVE tomorrow" is a call to action for healthcare practices to control their destiny as healthcare rapidly transforms. The opening night welcome reception features special livestream musical performances that bring the originally-planned Nashville experience directly to attendees - wherever they may be. The event runs through Nov. 12 and includes influential healthcare speakers, Dr. Don Berwick, M.D., MPP and Dr. Anthony Suchman, M.D., MA, FACP, as well as subject matter experts ranging from practice CEOs to practicing physicians.

New this year are more than 100 hours of role-specific content and learning tracks, enabling attendees to choose their own session path relevant to their professional interests and needs. The conference features four tracks designed for practice owners/executives, providers and clinical staff, practice and office managers, and technical professionals. Attendees can choose from 65 live sessions and 57 on-demand courses, many of which offer CME/CNE credit. Session content and replays will be available to attendees through Dec. 31, 2020.

"2020 has been a tough year for the healthcare community," said Rusty Frantz, chief executive officer for NextGen Healthcare. "As a HIT market leader, we take our responsibility to be a trusted advisor to our clients very seriously. UGM2020 is intended to help shepherd hundreds of ambulatory practices into the new era of healthcare where they can optimize their success while serving their communities."

Following the UGM opening general session on Nov. 10, Rusty Frantz will host the Executive Healthcare Summit. Topics include industry regulatory updates, hot-button issues including payor contracts, aligning incentives and how to successfully navigate the acceleration of the transformation of care.

Visit the UGM2020 website for more information. Conference updates will be shared on NextGen's Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter channels (#2020UGM).

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005813/en/