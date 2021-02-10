7x IndyCar Race Winner And 2016 Indy 500 Champion Alexander Rossi Invests In EVO And Joins Advisory Board Of The Athlete Development Company

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Development Group, Inc. (EVO) today announced NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and recent winner of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Alexander Rossi stands behind EVO and becomes an investor. Rossi also joins EVO's advisory board.

"EVO is going to have a big impact on the sport," said Alexander Rossi

"I met EVO's CEO John Norman through his son Ryan who is a race car driver and raced on team Andretti and I was immediately blown away by his company and what he was doing," said Alexander Rossi. "It's difficult to find anyone that made it to the top level of any sport that didn't have financial help, including myself, and EVO is going to have a big impact on the sport."

In his role as an advisor, Rossi will participate in the selection process of choosing talented drivers and will help mentor drivers who join EVO and provide invaluable information he's learned over the years as being one of the top race car drivers on the scene today. Alex's father and business manager, Pieter Rossi will be joining EVO as an investor and advisor and will work with the company on exploring potential business solutions including sponsorships.

"There are so many talented drivers out there who have the potential to excel to the highest level and win but don't have the finances and resources to keep competing and have to leave the sport," said Pieter Rossi.

EVO is currently establishing an elite team of partners, advisors and investors who are all vested in mentoring the future champions across motorsports, golf, MMA/Boxing, tennis and more. When an athlete signs onto team EVO, they are accepting the coaching and financial stability they need which will allow the driver to focus solely on winning. In exchange, EVO investors receive a percentage of the athletes' future winnings and sponsorships.

"We've received an incredible amount of positive feedback since our recent launch," said John Norman, CEO of EVO. "Having Alex, Pieter Rossi and Andretti Autosport backing our company really says a lot to any future driver and to people who want to invest in EVO and support the future champions of tomorrow."

For more information about EVO or to invest, go to http://www.evoinvest.com/rossi .

ABOUT ALEXANDER ROSSI Alexander Rossi is an American professional racing driver. He currently competes full-time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, driving the No. 27 Honda for Andretti Autosport. Rossi is best known for winning the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016. Rossi just won the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA putting him in an elite class to win both the INDY 500 and Daytona 24 hour race.

ABOUT EVOEVO is a revolutionary athlete-development company which plans to eliminate the financial burdens of tomorrow's champions and change the way fans experience sports through the power of investment. EVO aims to take skilled professional athletes in individual sports and provide them with world-class development and support, in exchange for a share of future earnings. A portion of those earnings will be shared with EVO investors, and this model will allow athletes to focus on winning, without the burdens of financial constraints.

EVO has partnered with Andretti Autosport to help scout future drivers. Andretti Autosport, led by racing legend Michael Andretti, boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.

HOW TO INVESTIf you are looking for a stock to buy today and sell tomorrow, EVO is not right for you. Investments are used to identify and sign athletes from EVO's expert scouting team who believe have the potential to become high earners in their sport. This is often a long-term project because some athletes may not earn money quickly or at all. When you invest, you receive real stock in EVO - one share of Class B Non-Voting Common Stock for every $0.75 you invest. In addition to owning equity EVO sets aside 5% of the earnings of each EVO athlete and distributes that pool of money pro-rata to all investors on an annual basis.

Learn more at http://www.evoinvest.com/rossi

Facebook: @evosportsdevelopment | Twitter: @dg_evolution | Instagram: @evolution_dg

For more information or interviews:

Heather Krug (for EVO)Heather Krug PR & Marketing heather@heatherkrug.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7x-indycar-race-winner-and-2016-indy-500-champion-alexander-rossi-invests-in-evo-and-joins-advisory-board-of-the-athlete-development-company-301225333.html

SOURCE Evolution Development Group, Inc.