7th Annual Ring The Bell For Gender Equality Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, and Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, TMX Group and Co-Head of the Canadian Chapter of Women in ETFs, joined leaders from the Canadian ETF industry to Ring the Bell for Gender Equality in celebration of International Women's Day. For the 7th consecutive year, TMX has joined the Ring the Bell initiative alongside over 100 exchanges to foster greater gender equality and highlight the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workplace.

The event is a partnership between IFC , Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative , UN Global Compact , UN Women , the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs,

The UN Women's theme for International Women's Day 2021 is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world", which celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available here .

Date: Friday, March 12, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

