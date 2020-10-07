7SIGNAL Announces Mobile Eye For IGEL OS

7SIGNAL's investment in Linux development provides customers with 100% visibility into IGEL OS-powered endpoints and empowers IT leaders with the data to optimize user experience across application environments and align technology KPIs to business metrics.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7SIGNAL®, the leader in enterprise wireless experience monitoring, today announced the general availability of Mobile Eye® for the Linux-based IGEL OS at the Virtual Wi-Fi World Congress 2020. The newest release of Mobile Eye addresses the need for visibility into and control over Wi-Fi connectivity behavior with strategic end points including PCs, laptops, tablets, thin clients, and other x86-64 devices.

The global Linux Operating System market size is projected to reach $15.64 billion by the end of 2027.

"The addition of the IGEL OS Linux agent for Mobile Eye expands our reach into the extended enterprise, healthcare, manufacturing, insurance and financial industries where reliable connectivity matters most," said Simon Renouf, VP of Product at 7SIGNAL. "Through this partnership with IGEL, we provide our joint customers with the visibility and control they need to ensure critical wireless connections with end points stay strong while reducing downtime related costs."

The IGEL OS agent for Mobile Eye was developed through 7SIGNAL's participation in the IGEL Ready partner program, an ecosystem of cutting-edge solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS. "In the face of today's new remote-work era, wireless connectivity and mobility has never been more important," said Simon Clephan, Vice President Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "We are excited to have 7SIGNAL as an activated partner in the IGEL Ready program as they work to give customers across our critical vertical industries the connectivity they need to optimize user experience and productivity. By joining our growing network of more than 100 IGEL Ready partners, 7SIGNAL is part of a new validation movement in the end user computing industry."

Mobile Eye uses patented technology to scan the Wi-Fi network for connection problems that impact the digital experience and productivity of end users that are missed by traditional controller-based monitoring solutions.

About IGEL IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About 7SIGNAL7SIGNAL ® is a leader in enterprise wireless experience monitoring. 7SIGNAL provides a cloud-based platform that continuously monitors wireless networks and identifies elusive performance issues impacting application performance and digital experience. By taking the "outside-in" approach to monitoring 7SIGNAL has visibility into the edge of any enterprise or home Wi-Fi network where complex device interaction exists, and user experience matters most. The platform maximizes employee productivity, operational efficiency and network ROI. Sapphire Eye ® and Mobile Eye ® are designed for and deployed at the world's most innovative organizations, educational institutions, healthcare systems and government agencies. Learn more at www.7signal.com.

