7Pines Resort Ibiza Suite (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report announced today the opening of 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt hotel. The 185-all-suite luxury clifftop resort welcomes guests to one of the most popular spots on the White Island and offers amenities fit for any occasion.

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of luxury and upscale independent hotels, resorts and residences that are all individual at heart, yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Every property is purposefully crafted to be a place of discovery through immersive experiences, authentic design and genuine service.

"At 7Pines Resort Ibiza, we pride ourselves on offering guests a laid-back style of luxury and creating an idyllic sanctuary for the whole family to enjoy," said Carlos Fritz, general manager of 7Pines Resort Ibiza. "After a year of restrictions on travel, we cannot wait to welcome guests once again and make their stay truly memorable and reflective of the Ibizan spirit."

7Pines Resort Ibiza is situated in a prime location on the rugged cliffs of the west coast of Ibiza and nestled on the edge of a pine forest. The resort is purposefully crafted as a place of immersive discoveries, offering the height of laid-back luxury and Ibizan flair. Whether it is the spectacular view on the mystical rock island of Es Vedrà or the characteristic pine forests enveloping the resort, the hotel is the perfect destination to unwind and soak up the unique atmosphere of Ibiza.

"It is a privilege to join forces with the 12.18. group to open 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt brand," said Geneviève Materne, senior vice president commercial services EAME & SWA, Hyatt. "We have been looking for the right opportunity to launch this brand in Europe, and 7Pines Resort Ibiza is the perfect fit. The ownership's visionary approach to sustainable luxury aligns with the Destination by Hyatt brand's commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. We are excited to grow the Destination by Hyatt brand in Europe together with 12.18. Investment Management."

Guestrooms

Spread across 602,778 square feet (56,000 square meters) of impressive, luscious gardens, 7Pines Resort Ibiza offers 185 suites featuring either a plunge pool, terrace or balcony with breath-taking views of the hotel, gardens, or sea. In addition, the hotel's Villa Experience concept offers residential-style accommodations with all the benefits and amenities of a luxury hotel. Each of the three villas can host up to eight guests and offer plenty of social spaces, a private pool and rooms with separate entrances for maximum privacy.

Dining

7Pines Resort Ibiza offers various culinary experiences, including The View, which offers modern Mediterranean cuisine in an elegant atmosphere with infinite views of the sea. Cone Club is ideal for relaxed drinks while serving Mediterranean dishes in a magical setting. The Pershing Yacht Terrace ­- the first bar born from the exclusive collaboration between 7Pines Hotels & Resorts and the renowned yacht manufacturer Ferretti Group - is designed to resemble the lines of a yacht where guests can enjoy modern Japanese izakaya-style cuisine with signature cocktails. Guests spending the day by one of the resort's pools can enjoy light cuisine at the Infinity and Laguna Pool Bar, while the Lobby Bar & Lounge is perfect for a specialty coffee or refreshment at any time of the day. For those who prefer to dine in private, the hotel offers Home Delivery - an innovative approach to room service ordered via a mobile app and delivered straight to the suites by electric cargo bikes.

Spa and Wellness

At the heart of the resort is Pure Seven, a 16,145-square-foot (1,500-square-meter) pampering oasis. The spa and wellness center are inspired by the lifestyle and energy of the island and offer holistic wellbeing experiences that instill a sense of purity and serenity. The spa facilities consist of six treatment rooms, including one couples suite, two saunas, one ice room, a shower circuit, relaxation areas, and a heated outdoor pool as well as indoor and outdoor fitness areas.

Meetings and Events

7Pines Resort Ibiza boasts spectacular outdoor venues with a unique backdrop for the most memorable moments, ideal for weddings, special celebrations, or exclusive events. For more formal gatherings, the Events Center is a versatile indoor 2,875-square-foot (267-square-meter) venue with stunning views, comprised of four meeting rooms and an elegant indoor banquet venue for up to 100 people.

7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt joins an existing portfolio of over 50 hotels and residences in the Destination by Hyatt brand across the globe which include Hana-Maui Resort, The Elms Hotel & Spa, and Resort at Squaw Creek. Upcoming properties under the Destination by Hyatt brand include the Banyan Cay Resort & Golf located in the internationally recognized resort and leisure destination of Palm Beach county Florida and The Seabird Resort, which will offer the best of California coastal estate living with colorful touches throughout.

For more information, please visit 7pinesresortibiza.com

About Destination by Hyatt

Destination by Hyatt is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt hotel connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours. For more information, visit destinationhotels.com . Follow Destination by Hyatt on Instagram: @destinationhotels, Twitter: @Destination, and Facebook: Destination Hotels.

About 7Pines Hotels & Resorts

7Pines Hotels & Resorts offer a laid-back luxury, lifestyle experience where the absolute focus is on the guests' wellbeing and their individual wishes, down to the very last detail. With our cultural empathy, we create unexpected experiences and pure enjoyment of life, in which time becomes infinity. With a first resort inaugurated on the west shores of Ibiza in 2018 and an upcoming resort in the north-east of Sardinia, 7Pines Hotels & Resorts offer a winning combination of laid-back luxury and stylish atmosphere in glamorous locations.

About 12.18. Group

12.18. Group, located in Duesseldorf, Germany, handles investment, development, asset management as well as hospitality management from a single source. As an owner-managed company with more than 30 years of expertise and sound industry knowledge stemming from its two founders, Jörg Lindner and Kai Richter, 12.18. specialises in high-yield properties with great development potential in the best locations in Germany, Europe and worldwide. The group's services range from acquisition and conception via financing and revitalization through to operations, marketing and sales. According to the firm's philosophy, only something special and unique can be successful in the long term. 12.18.'s business model combines economics and ecology with efficiency and growth. With more than 40 employees in the main company, the investment volume in hotel and leisure properties currently amounts to 485 million Euros.For more information, please visit: 12-18.com/en

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com. .

