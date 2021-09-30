75 Percent Of Companies Forced To Reschedule Calls When Technology Failed

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today released the second wave of results from a study on the real-life consequences of remote and hybrid work. Conducted by Wakefield Research, the study surveyed 200 U.S. executives at companies of 500 or more employees between July 30 and August 10, when Covid numbers began again to rise and return to office plans were yet again put on hold.

When asked if they have experienced issues due to virtual collaboration technology, more than 9 in 10 executives (91%) reported that they had. The biggest complaints included difficulty hearing or understanding a speaker due to connectivity issues (50%), callers joining late because they couldn't get access (48%), and being unable to share content on screen due to freezing or other screen sharing issues (45%). While most executives have worked from home for a long time now, daily virtual call headaches are still the norm -- even at the highest levels.

Three-fourths of executives (75%) said that their company has had to reschedule a meeting when the technology failed -- or perhaps they just needed to get their software in order. More than two in five (44%) delayed a meeting because they needed to install a program or update.

Virtual EmbarrassmentAn overwhelming 86% of executives report having someone outside their organization ask to use their own virtual collaboration tools after experiencing problems with theirs (86%). And more than a quarter (26%) say this happens all the time.

"I wish I could tell you that this was surprising but it lines up with what the organizations we support are facing," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We help them manage the digital experience of a complex environment that includes multi-vendor communication and collaboration applications, networks, and many types of user devices. The good news is that UC/collaboration technology vendors and service providers are working hard to keep up with changing market demands."

We now know that remote-only and hybrid meetings are the new normal. In fact, just 27% of executives predict that half or more of their internal meetings in the next 12 months will be in person only. Instead, executives anticipate an average of 38% of their internal meetings over the next 12 months will be solely virtual—and another 29% on average will be hybrid in-person and virtual.

View the survey report here.

Methodology

The Vyopta Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research ( www.wakefieldresearch.com ) among 200 U.S. executives with a minimum seniority of VP, at companies of 500+ employees, between July 30 th and August 10 th, 2021, using an email invitation and an online survey. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 6.9 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

Related: Vyopta Survey Reveals Executives Don't Fully Trust One Third of Remote Workers to Effectively Perform

About Vyopta Incorporated Vyopta , a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, has helped 40 million people better collaborate. Its Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights platforms have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/75-percent-of-companies-forced-to-reschedule-calls-when-technology-failed-301389058.html

SOURCE Vyopta Inc