72 Washington Students Achieve Top Results In Cambridge International Exams

SEATTLE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-two students from Washington have received prestigious awards from Cambridge Assessment International Education, part of the University of Cambridge, to acknowledge their outstanding examination performance. The Cambridge Scholar Awards celebrate students who have shown exemplary achievement in Cambridge International exams, which are taken by students in over 160 countries around the world.

Cambridge International places students at the center of their education programs. Students studying Cambridge programs, including those who do not typically get the chance to take advanced state programs, develop the higher order thinking skills needed for success in higher education. These include problem solving, critical thinking, independent research and collaboration. In Washington, the Cambridge International program is offered at four high schools in Bethel, Federal Way, Morton, and the Lake Washington School Districts. There are three additional Cambridge schools (one middle and 2 elementary) in Washington.

Washington students performed really well in the recent June 2020 Cambridge exams. They obtained 9% of the highest grades awarded to students sitting Cambridge Advanced (A Level) exams in the U.S. In specific subjects, their performance was even stronger: WA students earned 60% of the highest grades given in the U.S. for Chemistry, 25% in Biology, 17% in Mathematics, and 17% in Global Perspectives and Research. William Pickernell, a Cambridge Scholar Award recipient and senior at Bethel High School said "The Cambridge program teaches to a depth that general education doesn't. It really focuses on the comprehension of the material."

In addition to demonstrating their hard work, knowledge and skills, these exam results are important to students because they can provide opportunities to earn college credit and scholarships. Last year alone, by earning credit for their Cambridge exams, students and parents saved over $3 million dollars in college tuition for WA higher education institutions.

"Congratulations to each of our students whose high academic achievement earned them recognition from Cambridge International," said Chris Reykdal, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction. "Despite challenges presented by the pandemic and the transition to remote learning last spring, you persisted and still outperformed your peers across the nation, especially in science and math. Good luck on your next step; we are proud of you."

"We congratulate all of our Cambridge students on their exceptional level of achievement this year," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. "Our program challenges and engages students across achievement levels, and its assessments and support resources are designed to be accessible for all students so they can be successful in college and beyond."

The Cambridge International program is an integrated curriculum and examination system that emphasizes the value of broad and balanced study. In addition to obtaining an in-depth understanding of a variety of subjects, students develop a broad range of life long skills, equipping them for the future and the challenges they will face in a rapidly changing world... The curriculum is designed to develop learners who are confident in working with information and ideas, equipped for new and future challenges, and engaged intellectually and socially.

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge International programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. Over the past decade, the number of U.S. students studying Cambridge programs has increased by a compound annual rate of 45%. The largest growth has taken place at high school level, where the number of schools offering Cambridge International Advanced (AS and A Level) exams has grown by over 200% since 2011. More than 700 U.S. colleges and universities, including all members of the Ivy League, Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT), Duke University, New York University, University of Washington, and University of Virginia, now accept Cambridge exams for credit and placement.

Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the University of Cambridge.

Our Cambridge Pathway gives students a clear path for educational success from age 5 to 19. Schools can shape the curriculum around how they want students to learn - with a wide range of subjects and flexible ways to offer them. It helps students discover new abilities and a wider world, and gives them the skills they need for life, so they can achieve at school, university, and work.

Cambridge International is the short name of Cambridge Assessment International Education.

