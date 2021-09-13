70th Human Study Links Fluoride To Babies' Neurological Damage, Funded By NIH

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluoride from foods and beverages consumed during pregnancy is associated with lower cognitive neurodevelopment in boy babies, even when fluoride is ingested at recommended levels, report researchers Cantoral et al.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluoride from foods and beverages consumed during pregnancy is associated with lower cognitive neurodevelopment in boy babies, even when fluoride is ingested at recommended levels, report researchers Cantoral et al. in Neurotoxicology ( online August 2021) and funded by the US National Institutes of Health, reports New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation, Inc. (NYSCOF).

This is the 70 th human study to show neurodevelopmental damage from fluoride in utero. The other 69 are listed here, specifically linking fluoride to lower IQ. Few know that fluoride, besides being added to many public water supplies, is in foods and beverages at varying and inconsistent levels - either naturally or from fluoridated pesticides; fluoridated water used in processing; feed regimen of animal products; food storage containers (Teflon-coated containers); and food packaging (migration of perfluorochemicals into food). There is no dispute that too much fluoride is health-harming.

"Specifically, a 0.5 mg increase in dietary fluoride intake during the third trimester and across pregnancy was associated with a 3.10-points and 3.46-point lower cognitive score in boys, respectively," reports Cantoral's team.

"Fluoride is not an essential nutrient and…fluoride ingestion in pregnancy does not strengthen enamel during tooth formation in the fetus but has been associated with increased risk of neurotoxicity, even at optimal exposure levels," they write.

Prominent scientists proclaim " It is time to protect kids' developing brains from fluoride"

Cantoral's team writes that "The National Toxicology Program concluded that fluoride is 'presumed to be a cognitive developmental hazard to humans' based upon a growing body of high-quality epidemiological studies conducted in endemic and non-endemic fluorosis areas."

"These findings suggest that the development of nonverbal abilities in males may be more vulnerable to prenatal fluoride exposure than language or motor abilities, even at levels within the recommended intake range," they write.

EPA is being sued to lower the fluoride contaminant level allowed in drinking water to protect the fetus. The next court date is January 2022.

Attorney Paul Beeber, NYSCOF President says, "Artificial fluoridation must stop and pregnant women advised, immediately, to avoid fluoride. Unbelievably, fluoride's brain and long-term health effects were never studied before fluoridation was mandated by misguided state and local legislators across the US."

