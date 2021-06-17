7-Eleven 'Wines' Up Summer With New Wine, Plot Point

Available in two varietals, chardonnay and pinot grigio, the wine is packaged in Tetra Pak screwcap cartons making it simple to sip anywhere

IRVING, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime and the sippin' is easy - with 7-Eleven's new Plot + Point wine! Available in two popular summer varietals, chardonnay and pinot grigio, Plot + Point Wine is packaged in a Tetra Pak container featuring a screwcap top that makes it easy to pack and sip during all summertime activities, from the beach to backyard gatherings.

The medium-bodied chardonnay has aromas of green apple, pineapple and a touch of oak and the pinot grigio varietal is light and crisp, with notes of citrus and flavors of ripe apple and juicy peach. Each California vintage has an ABV of 12% - 12.5% and is available at participating 7-Eleven® stores. Customers can find 500 mL of Plot + Point Wine chilled in the cooler or on shelves.

Alternative packaging and non-breakable containers continue to grow in popularity over traditional wine bottles as wine drinkers look for convenient options for outdoor events and activities. The Plot + Point Tetra Pak packaging holds the equivalent of three glasses of wine and is something to say cheers to. It's easy and convenient to enjoy where and when customers want, and the re-sealable container makes it simple to have one glass, store and save for later, or to enjoy in one sitting.

"When it comes to beverages, 7-Eleven continues to innovate across all categories, and that includes alcoholic beverages," said Amy Werth, senior director of 7-Eleven Private Brands. "This year, perhaps as never before, summertime beckons with picnics in the park, outdoor events and backyard barbecues. We wanted to offer our customers great-tasting wine in a portable, unbreakable container that they can take along on their adventures. Best of all, Plot + Point wine proves customers don't have to sacrifice taste and quality for convenience."

Plot + Point joins other wines in 7-Eleven's wine portfolio, including: Sip Sip Hooray canned wine cocktails, Trojan Horse chardonnay and pinot grigio, Yosemite Road wine and Voyager Point ® cabernet sauvignon, red blend and sauvignon blanc wines.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses nearly 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee ®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp ®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards ® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW ® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

