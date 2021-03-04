7-Eleven Pizza Deal Is As Nice As Pi

IRVING, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to 7-Eleven Inc., Americans can have some "pizza mind" and a great pizza deal on National Pi Day this year. Participating 7-Eleven ® stores are serving up large pizzas for $3.14 each on March 14, aka 3/14.** The Pi Day deal is available in stores through the 7Rewards ® loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app or can be ordered on the retailer's 7NOW ® delivery app for home on-demand delivery or order-ahead pickup.

Even better, for every whole pizza purchased at participating stores on Pi Day, the convenience retailer will help provide a meal to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, helping the company reach its goal of providing approximately 20 million meals to people facing hunger, in addition to other initiatives, this spring.

"A year into the pandemic, we reflect on the essential role 7-Eleven plays in its local communities. This year we wanted to do something more while celebrating Pi Day by helping provide one meal for every pizza purchased," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "Many families and individuals are facing hunger for the first time in their lives. As a food destination, we can be part of the solution."

7-Eleven pizzas are made with signature sauce made from vine-ripened, California tomatoes and are piled high with 100% Real Mozzarella made from whole milk. Available ready to eat or ready to bake, the discounted pizzas are limited to two per person, in-store or delivered. Hungry pizza-lovers can complement any cheese, pepperoni or extreme meat "pi" with a fruit cup, salad, snack, Big Gulp ®, Slurpee ® drink or alcoholic beverage (for customers 21 years and older in participating markets).

National Pi Day is the informal math holiday celebrated each year on 3/14. Pi measures the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. The first three digits of the mathematical constant with infinite decimal points are 3.14. The decimal points may continue to infinity, but the Pi Day pizza deal at participating 7-Eleven stores does not, so customers who love pizza and want an easy way to give back should mark their calendars. The one-day offer will be live in the two apps from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time Sunday, March 14.

"This is the third year 7-Eleven has offered $3.14 pizzas on Pi Day, and thousands of pizza-lovers enthusiastically celebrate the math holiday with us each year," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President of Digital Raghu Mahadevan. "Today, millions of households across the country can have their favorite products brought right to their doorstep via 7NOW with the iconic 24/7, 7-Eleven-style convenience on Pi Day and, really, every other day of the year."

The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the App Store or visit 7NOW.com. 7NOW delivery is available 24/7 in approximately 1,300 cities. Real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their 7NOW app orders. 7-Eleven customers can earn 7Rewards points on almost every purchase in-store to redeem for free stuff. To sign up and earn points, customers can download the 7-Eleven app from the App Store or Google Play, or visit 7Rewards.com. For a contactless checkout experience, customers can pay using 7-Eleven Wallet found in the 7-Eleven app.*** To use, load funds into a 7Rewards account with cash at the register, or in-app with a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or a prepaid 7-Eleven gift card, and simply scan the 7Rewards barcode upon checkout.

* 7-Eleven, Inc. will help provide 1 meal to Feeding America® for every whole pizza purchased at participating 7-Eleven locations on 3/14/21 (maximum 150,000 meals) to benefit member food banks. 1 pizza purchased helps provide 1 meal; $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of member food banks. See 7-eleven.com for more information.

** $3.14 Pizza offer valid on 3/14/21. Valid on any Large Pepperoni Pizza, Extreme Meat Pizza or Triple Cheese Pizza. Limit 2 per customer. Available while supplies last at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees & sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2021 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*** 7-Eleven Wallet is available at participating locations. To find out if Wallet is accepted at a 7-Eleven near you, tap on the map icon on the top right corner of your 7-Eleven app home screen and filter for "7-Eleven Wallet" stores.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee ®, Big Bite ® and Big Gulp ®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards ® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW ® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-eleven-pizza-deal-is-as-nice-as-pi-301240712.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.