7-Eleven, Inc. Continues Global Expansion, Signs Agreement With CP ALL To Operate 7-Eleven Stores In Laos

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. continues to expand its presence globally, with a planned entry into Laos. The world's largest convenience retailer has signed a master franchise agreement with CP ALL LAOS CO., LTD,a company under CP ALL Public Company Limited, to develop and operate 7-Eleven ® stores in The Lao People's Democratic Republic.

The first 7-Eleven-branded convenience store in Laos is expected to be open in Vientiane, the capital city.

With the addition of Laos, CP ALL now holds licensing agreements to operate 7-Eleven stores in two adjacent Asian countries. CP ALL has had a 7-Eleven licensing agreement in its home country of Thailand for more than 30 years and signed a master franchise agreement for Cambodia earlier this year.

"With its remarkable success in Thailand, I can think of no one better than CP ALL to bring the 7-Eleven brand to consumers in Laos," said 7-Eleven, Inc. President and CEO Joe DePinto. "This relationship promises to bring additional jobs and economic opportunities throughout region."

The master franchisee plans to construct stores, modernizing the small-retail environment and bringing greater convenience to shoppers, backed by the world's largest convenience retailing brand. Internationally popular products, beverages, snacks and immediately consumable fresh foods with recipes developed for regional tastes will be part of the convenience offerings for Laotian shoppers.

In 1988, CP ALL was established to operate 7-Eleven stores in Thailand under an exclusive licensing agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc. The first Thailand 7-Eleven store opened in Bangkok in 1989, and CP ALL now operates more than 12,000 stores in the country, second only to Japan in the world.

CP ALL has successfully operated 7-Eleven stores in Thailand for more than 30 years, and the brand has become part of popular Thai culture. The stores there serve as one-stop destinations for beverages, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, financial services such as banking and bill payment, digital technology and delivery - all which the company plans to replicate for Laotian customers.

Laos will be the 20 th country where 7-Eleven stores operate or will operate soon. Other countries and/or regions include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China (including Hong Kong), the Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Viet Nam, United Arab Emirates, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, India and Cambodia.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 35 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-eleven-inc-continues-global-expansion-signs-agreement-with-cp-all-to-operate-7-eleven-stores-in-laos-301120799.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.