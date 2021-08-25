7-Eleven Drafts Roster Of Superfan Influencers

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you love football? Do you love 7-Eleven? Are you an aspiring influencer? Then listen up - this announcement is for you.

7-Eleven is drafting three social media-savvy customers to join its squad of football superfans and show their followers - and the world - how 7-Eleven® helps fuel their fandom. Led by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, pro football wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and sportscaster Erin Andrews (each with a social media fan base in the millions!), the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team will "Take It To Eleven™" all season long as they cheer on their favorite teams.

To be considered for the team, head to Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter and share a creative, cool, or fun image or video (or several) that shows how 7-Eleven takes game day to ELEVEN. Be sure to include #FuelYourFandomContest and tag @7Eleven with every post. Submissions close October 15.

After the team is selected, 7-Eleven will kick things off with an intensive two-day influencer training camp for superfans to learn how to build their own fan base and create social posts that score big in likes and follows. Once they've gone through training, the superfan squad will continue in their roles as 7-Eleven Superfan influencers through 2022. Each superfan will also receive an $11,000 signing bonus and additional spending money to try the latest and greatest 7-Eleven products.

"This football season, we want to showcase all the ways 7-Eleven celebrates football fans, including gearing them up with their favorite gameday drinks, snacks and essentials - in-store or for delivery," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "The Superfan Influencer Team draft will help us unleash the awesome in our customers by allowing them to express their creativity and passion for football and the 7-Eleven brand. And who wouldn't want to be on a team with Dak, JuJu and Erin?"

Separate from entering the social contest, customers who may not be expert content creators can still win a spot on the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer team through the Fuel Your Fandom Sweepstakes.** Beginning August 25 and through the end of the year, customers can scan the 7-Eleven app when they buy select items in-store or for delivery, including 7-Eleven hot foods (think pizza, wings, or taquitos), Tostitos, Red Bull, Lay's, Snickers, Jack Links, Pepsi, Cheez-Its, Lucky Charms, Dr Pepper, and other specially marked products. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

For more details on the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team draft and for some inspiration from Dak, JuJu, and Erin, visit https://www.7-eleven.com/fuel-your-fandom.

*Fuel Your Fandom Contest: Begins 8/25/21 at 7:00:00am CT & ends 10/15/21 at 11:59:59pm CT. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States or DC who are 18+ years old. Three winners will receive $11,000 and the opportunity to co-create content with 7-Eleven. Odds of winning vary by # and quality of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. See Official Rules for instructions for how to enter, prize details, and restrictions at https://bit.ly/7E-Fan. ©2021 7-Eleven, Inc. 7-ELEVEN is a trademark of 7-Eleven.

**Fuel Your Fandom Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 8/25/21 at 4:00:01am CT & ends 1/5/22 at 4:00:00am CT. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States or DC who are 18+ years old. One grand prize winner will receive $11,000 and the opportunity to co-create content with 7-Eleven. Odds of winning vary by # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other methods of entry, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at http://bit.ly/P52021sweeps. ©2021 7-Eleven, Inc. 7-ELEVEN is a trademark of 7-Eleven.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway ®, Stripes ®, Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee ®, Big Bite ® and Big Gulp ®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards ® loyalty program with 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW ® delivery app in over 2,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com , via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

