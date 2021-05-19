6WIND Launches 6WINDCloud - The Innovative Cloud Native, Disaggregated Networking Software Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a leading high-performance networking software company today announced the launch of their 6WINDCloud networking solution that embraces the Cloud Native Architecture.

6WINDCloud is an innovative disaggregated networking software solution that embraces the Cloud Native architecture to boost the network scalability and simplify the network's operational model while reducing costs and increasing profitability.

Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND, commented, "We are thrilled to launch this newest addition to our networking solution portfolio. Based on the cloud native approach, 6WINDCloud solution aims to deliver, high-performance, reliable, flexible, and highly scalable networking solutions to help global Service Providers, Cloud Providers and OEMs to meet the challenges brought on by the new 5G applications by optimizing network resources and lowering TCO."

6WINDCloud enables Service Providers, Cloud Providers and OEMs to benefit from a disruptive solution that boosts networking experience by delivering a new radical way to build networks that deliver end to end security along with high performance while achieving higher network profitability.

This Cloud Native networking solution will be used for peering, aggregation, access, edge and core networks offering a distributive disaggregated network model based on containers and micro services. It is designed to meet current and future networking challenges.

About 6WIND6WIND is a leading high-performance networking software company and the worldwide market leader for Virtual Router solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, Cloud Providers, Systems Integrators and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with virtualized, cloudified and disaggregated software solutions.

6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

