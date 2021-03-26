6th Ulju Mountain Film Festival Announced The Winners Of The Competition Sector

SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ulju Mountain Film Festival (UMFF Festival Director BAE Chang-ho) announced the winners of the competition sector of the 6 th Ulju Mountain Film Festival.

Despite the short submission period and the slow film production environment due to COVID-19, a total of 463 films from 64 countries were submitted to the 6 th Ulju Mountain Film Festival Competition sector.

A total of 30 films from 18 countries were selected for the International Competition sector by passing the preliminary reviews among submitted works. Judges for the International Competition were composed of Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival Director Joanna CROSTON, Wild Flower Film Awards Director Darcy PAQUET, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival Programmer MO Eun-young, UAAA Secretary General Christine Kyung-mi PAE, and film critic CHENG Pinhung from Taiwan. Festival director at SEFF and movie director LEE Myung-se was selected as the chief judge.

A total of 10 films from seven countries were selected as candidates for the NETPAC Award, which is being operated to promote cinema in Asia. Movies from Asia such as China, Japan and Mongolia, including two from Korea, were selected. Judging for the NETPAC Award will be made by Busan Film Commission Chairperson KIM In-soo, Busan International Film Festival Programmer PARK Sun-young, and SungKongHoe University professor OH Young-suk.

Also, for the Ulju Mountain Film Festival Youth Jury Award that selects films from the perspectives of youths in Ulsan, 11 students from Cheonsang High School were selected as juries. The Youth Jury Award is awarded to one of the NETPAC candidates.

It was decided to hold the 6 th Ulju Mountain Film Festival in the spring and the scheduled was finalized to span across 10 days from April 2 to 11. This year's UMFF slogan is 'My green mountain' and thorough preparations are being made to become a film festival that heralds in the spring season full of hope.

