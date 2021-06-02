6Telecom Joins The Digitcom Team

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Digitcom Telecommunications Inc. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of 6Telecom, a privately held telecom solution provider based in Saint-Julie, Quebec.

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Digitcom Telecommunications Inc. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of 6Telecom, a privately held telecom solution provider based in Saint-Julie, Quebec. The acquisition expands Digitcom's national footprint to include the greater Montreal area and eastern Canada.

The agreement was finalized on May 31, 2021. 6Telecom continues to operate as 6Telecom, a Digitcom company with future re-branding to be announced. Representatives from both teams will continue working to ensure a seamless integration of the businesses.

"Digitcom is a leading independent Canadian digital service provider. The addition of the 6Telecom team deepens our bench, extends our reach, and brings bilingualism to our culture" said Boris Koechlin, President of Digitcom. "Our national coverage combined with an industry-leading portfolio of cloud communications and collaboration solutions is unique in the Canadian market."

"We're excited to join Digitcom," said Sophie Rouillier, President of 6Telecom. "This agreement allows us to expand our offer and provide our customers with innovative solutions that accelerate their competitive advantage."

About Digitcom

For 30 years, Digitcom has provided its customers with cutting-edge and cost-effective communication solutions. Headquartered in Markham with presence in Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal, Digitcom is Canada's leading independent digital service provider. The company provides industry-leading telecom services, business internet, unified communications, meeting collaboration spaces, and IOT. Digitcom customers span broad industry verticals and market segments across Canada. Digitcom is dedicated to their customers' success, priding themselves on innovation, and an end-to-end commitment to a great customer experience.

Visit them at www.digitcom.ca

About 6Telecom

Founded in 1994 by a group of entrepreneurs, 6Telecom established itself as one of Quebec's most respected telecom solution providers. The company specializes in providing customers with advanced telephony communication systems. The 6Telecom mission is simple, "do more, do it better and do it faster".

Visit them at www.6telecom.com

