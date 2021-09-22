6-Year-Old Philanthropist And Kid Influencer Justyn Boumah Announces Fall 2021 Events

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenal 6-year-old Philanthropist, Social Entrepreneur, and Youth Influencer, Justyn Boumah is the youngest Award International Winning African American Author and CEO of the Traveling Toddler, and Founder of...

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenal 6-year-old Philanthropist, Social Entrepreneur, and Youth Influencer, Justyn Boumah is the youngest Award International Winning African American Author and CEO of the Traveling Toddler, and Founder of the 501c3 nonprofit organization, Heroes and Hearts, where he utilizes his talents and creativity to empower underserved communities. The mission of the 501c3 is designed to educate, encourage, and empower marginalized communities globally through literacy, leadership, and legacy. The three major annual events are: #1 Around the World Read-A-Thon, #2 The Blessing Project, and #3 Super Justyn's Giveaway.

Highly acclaimed and recognized for his purity of heart and international impact, Justyn has been recognized by public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and has been featured on People TV, Las Vegas PBS, Las Vegas Review Journal, the TODAY Show, ABC World News and more, as well as winning over 20 contests, grants and special recognitions.

Fall 2021 Timeline for Heroes & Hearts Events:

--> October 2, 2021: Super Justyn Giveaway 2.0: Justyn gives "stuff" to kids, teens, and adults.

--> October 28, 2021: Blessing Project: Pastor & Police Breakfast to appreciate these servants in our community.

--> November 14, 2021: Annual Around the World Read-A-Thon: Raising money for homeless and foster kids and teens #kidshelping and encouraging literacy around the world.

Some of Justyn's Media Coverage 2020-2021

Blessing Project ABC News World Tonight : https://abcnews.go.com/WNT/video/child-surprises-sanitation-workers-coronavirus-pandemic-72841597

Around The World Read-A-Thon Afrotech Article : https://afrotech.com/5-year-old-justyn-boumah-entrepreneur-hosts-read-a-thon-to-raise-2000-for-homeless-and-foster-kids

People Magazine TV: https://people.com/human-interest/boy-hands-out-goody-bags-to-community-workers-las-vegas/

Vegas Stronger: https://www.ktnv.com/news/vegas-stronger/las-vegas-local-justyn-boumah-6-dreams-big-continues-to-care-for-others

