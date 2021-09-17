6 International Companies Announce A New Network-Centric Organization, The Green Horizon Alliance

EINDHOVEN , Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Six companies have established an informal business partnership, The Green Horizon Alliance. Together, they aim to address the complexities of the evolving cannabis market in an agile, non-bureaucratic manner with an absence of hierarchies—helping to shape the industry as it drives forward.

The legal cannabis market continues growing in North America, Europe and LATAM. For over a century, the cannabis market was marginal; until recently, when governments began recognizing the benefits of cannabis and its related products. Popular categories include seeds, flowers and extracts such as CBD oil for human well-being, medicine, food, feed, and recreation.

Business analysts predict that cannabis demand will continue to grow over the next decade, making it become a dominant crop. All this, despite regulations historically locking cannabis out of mainstream agricultural developments such as F1 hybrid breeding, virus and bacterial resistance enhancement, overall improvement of soil, and sustainable crop management practices.

The companies in the Green Horizon Alliance share a vast knowledge covering all aspects of cannabis and its markets since they are:

Based in the USA ( California , Oregon , Colorado ), Canada , Israel and the Netherlands

( , , ), , and Oriented at CBD and/or THC crops and other specific varieties

Specialized in sexual and asexual propagation techniques such as seeds, tissue culture and cuttings

Focused on starting materials for both open field and indoor/greenhouse cultivation

Developing new varieties by applying techniques and technologies that have already proven their value in row and vegetable crops

Focused on aligning the cannabis industry with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

Committed to making the cannabis industry compliant with international rules and regulations

During the last year, the associated companies have, in different combinations, entered into multiple business initiatives regarding sales and license agreements, breeding programs, growth promotion and evaluation.

To find out more about the individual companies and the alliance, visit: https://www.rqspro.com/Green-Horizon-Alliance

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6-international-companies-announce-a-new-network-centric-organization-the-green-horizon-alliance-301379571.html

SOURCE Green Horizon Alliance