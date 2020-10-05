6,500 CIBC Team Members In Communities Across Canada Participate In Reimagined Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run For The Cure

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC team members, families and friends hit the ground running in communities from coast to coast to coast, walking and running in support of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure.

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC team members, families and friends hit the ground running in communities from coast to coast to coast, walking and running in support of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure. This year, Team CIBC raised $2 million toward life-saving breast cancer research.

"While this year's Run was virtual, the passion, commitment and resilience shown by Team CIBC, our partners at the Canadian Cancer Society and Canadians across the country remained as strong as ever," says Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CIBC's Group Head, Personal and Business Banking and Executive Run Sponsor. "When we unite around a shared purpose, great things happen. I am proud of Team CIBC for finding creative, virtual ways to keep the Run spirit alive and to help ensure no Canadian has to face cancer alone."

This year's Run was reimagined to include both virtual and in-person elements, where participants had the opportunity to build virtual runners through a refreshed mobile app, and tune into live-streamed opening ceremonies before heading out into their neighbourhoods for a physically distanced walk or run. The live-stream was hosted by award-winning singer-songwriter Jully Black, and brought participants across Canada together at the same time for the first time in the Run's history. It also featured performances from talented Canadian musicians, testimonials from people affected by breast cancer and a high-energy warm-up featuring fitness leaders from across the country.

Although many aspects of the Run changed this year, what didn't change is the importance of the fundraising effort. In a recent poll*, 85% of Canadians say they believe it's important to continue supporting cancer-specific research during the pandemic.

In addition to supporting breast cancer research, CIBC's support of the Run will also extend to CancerConnection.ca, the Canadian Cancer Society's online support community for people with cancer and caregivers. The program works to provide emotional support and practical advice about managing cancer while building wellness and resilience. CIBC is proud to support this program at a time when connecting with others online is more important than ever.

"Despite this being a different year, and different Run for all of us, we could not be more proud of the way Canadians rallied and continued to support the breast cancer cause," says Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society. "We know from recent research that the pandemic has impacted the ability to donate for one-third of Canadians*, but together with CIBC's support, we're able to bring CancerConnection.ca, to people with cancer and caregivers at a time when they may be feeling particularly isolated and alone. For 24 years we have walked and run together with CIBC and despite the impacts of COVID-19, this year was no different."

As title sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure for 24 years, Team CIBC has raised more than $56 million for breast cancer research, treatment, education and support programs. United together by One for Change, Team CIBC supports its communities year-round through fundraising, donations and volunteering.

From September 21 st to September 22 nd 2020 an online survey of 1,516 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue . For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5 %, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

About the Canadian Cancer SocietyThe Canadian Cancer Society is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

About CIBCCIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. United under the bank's community investment initiative One for Change, CIBC and its team are committed to coming together to help people and communities realize their ambitions. In 2019, CIBC and its team invested $79 million in community organizations across Canada and the U.S. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

