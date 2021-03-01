5WPR Launches Specialty Division For Gaming & Gambling Public Relations

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the launch of an online gambling public relations division. The creation of the new division will allow a focused and strategic approach to online gambling, casinos, lotto and sports betting clients.

5WPR has been agency of record for several leaders in the space, for many years, and has developed tried and true strategies for this unheeded industry. As a leading agency and innovator in the PR space, 5W has a history of working with emerging and trending industries ensuring client partners the opportunity to remain ahead of the curve and garner mainstream attention.

"With regulations varying nationally, advancements in technologies that enhance the gaming experience and the surge in people connecting virtually, online gambling has become a hot and rapidly evolving business," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "With much still unknown regarding the return of the in-person entertainment and hospitality industries, online gambling and lottery companies have immense opportunities for growth."

PR services offered to online gambling and lottery clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, visibility programs, content creation, partnerships and celebrity relations, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

