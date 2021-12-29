5WPR Expands Consumer Retail Practice Area

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their Consumer Retail division after announcing unprecedented growth during 2021. The agency is a leading provider of PR and digital services for consumer companies that are looking to refocus on retail due to the current explosion of consumers' return to in-store shopping.

"As retail and how it relates to public relations continues to evolve and change it is more important than ever that we raise the stakes in order to provide a level of service and creativity to clients," said 5WPR President, Dara A. Busch. "Our success speaks for itself and continues to attract more clients looking to tap into our specialized expertise teams."

5W's team of experts has developed a specialty in consumer retail communications campaigns. The teams handle major milestones, from consumer product launches to developing strategic campaigns around consumer behaviors and building layered programs and social media strategies that bring clients into breaking and mainstream news opportunities.

About 5WPR 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-expands-consumer-retail-practice-area-301451650.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations