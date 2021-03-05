5WPR CEO Ronn Torossian Announces Virtual College Speaking Tour

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce that CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian, will lead a virtual speaking tour across several U.S. colleges and universities over the coming months. Through a series of guest lectures and Q&A sessions, Torossian will speak to communications students on topics including strategy, lessons learned, crisis communications, virtual events, and the rapidly changing industry landscape.

The sessions will be conducted virtually and will be attended by a mix of undergraduate and graduate students who are working towards communication and public relations degrees.

The dates are as follows:

March 10 - Pace University March 23 - Quinnipiac University March 25 - Georgetown School of Continuing Studies April 26 - DePaul University

"It's important to me to connect with students pursuing a career in the field, not only to pass along my knowledge, but also to learn how a younger generation views Public Relations and its role in society today," said 5WPR Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian. "In my experience, live discussions with different generational viewpoints, lead to valuable insights that cannot be found in a textbook. I am looking forward to these presentations."

Torossian has been recognized with industry and business awards including 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by American Business Awards and was named to Business Insider's List of Top Crisis Communications PR Professionals. He has also led 5WPR to being named PR Agency of the Year by the American Business Awards, 2020 PRNEWS Agency Elite List, and Forbes List of America's Best PR Agencies 2021.

With over 20 years of experience, Torossian regularly provides expert commentary in the media and is called on to counsel blue chip companies, to business executives, and entrepreneurs. His book, "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results With Game-Changing Public Relations," is an industry best-seller and is set to be re-released March 2021 as an updated and revised edition.

