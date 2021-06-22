5WPR Announces Rebrand With New Website And Agency Manifesto

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, is excited to announce new branding, complete with an updated logo and color palette, website, and agency manifesto, supporting their new tagline, "5WPR. Built for now". The new look and unified mission statement has been instrumental in uniting both employees and clients during the work from home time, and further reinforcing 5WPR as one of the leading agencies in the U.S.

"The PR industry is continuously changing and it has always been important to me that the agency remained flexible and able to pivot with the times," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "After a year of uncertainty, we've emerged stronger than ever before. Our new manifesto and modern look encompasses our rich history, while realizing and recognizing we are just getting started. We make things happen. We create, we build."

The new manifesto and tagline pays respect to 5WPR's entrepreneurial roots, which still remain deeply engrained in the company culture today and has attracted a diverse set of leaders. 5WPR's team of highly-competitive individuals thrive on bringing their clients' business goals to fruition; from launching unknown brands in the US, to carving out market share in highly competitive categories.

The rebrand comes on the heels of one of the most dynamic years the agency has ever had, and will be instrumental in aligning 5WPR for the post-pandemic world. Introducing the 5WPR manifesto:

The 5WPR Manifesto

The world in which public relations operates has been shattered forever, Millions of megaphones shape opinions.Conversations are initiated and then grow wings of their own.Perceptions are created, shaped, amplified and then yanked upside down in the twitch and burn of a news cycle.Legendary brands wobble. New brands hijack imaginations and redefine markets.5WPR has grown and flourished in this environment of dizzying change.Because to succeed today requires new skills, relentless energy, and a hunger for adaption.At 5W we take no comfort in processes that mask an absence of results. We attract and retain people who aren't satisfied by the mere act of coping with change, but want to create tomorrow.This comes cascading down from the top of our organization, and is propelled upward from every employee.5W is named for the five enduring and universal principles of effective communication. They still apply, but we reinvent them for the third decade of the 21 st century: Who: There is no longer a single "Who." There are multiple Whos, complex and overlapping audiences that need to be influenced and activated. What: We are no longer in the era of the single message. There is the need for a calibrated, strategic messaging architecture. Where: Never in history have there been so many Wheres. Different audiences must be reached through all available channels, with messages bespoke to the nuances of each platform. When: Technology plus sophisticated message development gives us the ability to master the art of timing in new and exciting ways. WHEN has never meant as much. Why: Every audience today is hyper-conscious of motivation - the WHY that drives innovation, behavior and ultimately, meaning.While 5W works with many challenger brands, we also number many Goliaths among our Davids. They are special Goliaths, though, who are aware of the unique stresses they are under. And recognize the unique partners they require at their side.We have become one of the Top 10 independent Public Relations agencies in a time of unprecedented reinvention of the industry itself. PR is about relations with the public - and as publics change, 5WPR adapts. To get there required a set of skills and talents that we are privileged to share with clients who see the world as we do.As a place of combat, not complacency. 5WPR. Built For Now.

About 5W Public Relations5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

