5W Public Relations Welcomes St. Moriz, UK's Leading Self-Tanning Brand, To Roster Of Beauty Clients

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been named PR Agency of Record for St. Moriz, an innovative line of skincare-driven, salon-quality self-tanning products made with the best non-toxic, cruelty-free ingredients.

With the sunless tanning category booming, the 5W team is focused on increasing brand awareness in the U.S. market through a robust, digital-first media and influencer strategy, driving the brand's expansion efforts this year with key retailers such as ULTA and Target.

St. Moriz joins the Natural & Clean Beauty client roster at 5W, an award-winning and ever-expanding area of expertise for the agency. "We are thrilled to welcome St. Moriz as the newest partner of our Beauty practice," shared 5WPR President of Consumer Practice, Dara A. Busch. "There is great opportunity for growth in this sector right now as consumers are looking for affordable, effective self-care products that deliver professional results at home."

Driven by a dedicated expert team with extensive category experience, 5W's Beauty silo leverages unrivaled industry knowledge and integrated, strategic campaigns to secure real, meaningful results for clients. "St. Moriz is excited to partner with the talented Beauty team at 5W. With their keen passion for authentic storytelling and building brands, we are looking forward to growing our devoted global following in the U.S.," said Melanie Brownlow, Co-Founder of St. Moriz.

About St. Moriz

St. Moriz, launched in 2008, is one of the earliest self-tanning brands to emerge in the UK market - delivering an amazing quality product at a fantastic affordable price. The brand has grown tremendously over the last 10 years from the original loved and trusted products to a premium collection of Advanced Pro self-tanning items, now distributed all across the UK as well as 30+ international markets worldwide. All of the products within the St. Moriz range are designed, developed and manufactured in the UK and are all certified cruelty-free.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

