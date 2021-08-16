5W Public Relations Welcomes Carewell To Roster Of Health And Wellness Clients

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for Carewell, the most trusted and convenient online source of home health products and information for family caregivers.

The client tasked 5W with executing a robust media relations campaign, and working to build consumer knowledge surrounding the needs of caregivers and their loved ones by leveraging the brand's offerings, c-suite executives and experts within the space to tell the Carewell story.

"As the number of informal caregivers in the U.S. continues to grow, we look forward to raising awareness for Carewell as a trusted resource and one-stop shop for both products and information," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "Our expert team will work to ensure that Carewell becomes an even larger household name for caregivers and their families."

As one of the agency's fastest-growing sectors, 5WPR is recognized as a leader in healthcare PR and has proven proficiency in identifying and leveraging trending areas and emerging industries. The agency offers unrivaled expertise in consumer health and innovative science, and a track record of shaping strategy, implementing programs and driving business value for healthcare PR clients. Their work has received several industry accolades, including a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 2020 International Business Awards® for PR Campaign of the Year in the COVID-19-related Information category.

The practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and social communications. Through key relationships with media, influencers, bloggers, and celebrities, the team executes 360-degree campaigns that result in meaningful coverage for their clients.

About CarewellCarewell is a Charlotte-based, family-founded e-commerce company with a mission to improve the lives of caregivers and their loved ones. Carewell's story began in 2015, when its founders were among the 20% of Americans who act as informal caregivers. They were unable to find the guidance and selection they needed in one place, so they formed Carewell to be a source of support for independent caregivers seeking proactive service, compelling content, and expert-vetted products. For more insight, visit Carewell's website.

About 5WPR5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

